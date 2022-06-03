Expectations were already high for Dubuque Hempstead this season.
The Mustangs have raised them even farther with their play so far.
Jadyn Glab, a University of Washington commit, is second in the state regardless of class in home runs and is hitting a robust .615 (8-for-13) with six RBIs out of the leadoff spot through the first four games for the Mustangs (4-0).
But she is far from the team’s only power threat, and Hempstead showed that in Tuesday’s sweep of Waterloo East.
Glab and Lydia Ettema both homered in each game of the doubleheader, and freshman Mady Pint blasted her first two home runs of the season in the second game. Pint finished the game 4-for-4 with four RBIs, and was just a triple short of hitting for the cycle.
Pint is hitting .571 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs — tied for the most in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division. Ettema is hitting .273, with a double and seven RBIs.
The Mustangs have plenty of consistent hitters up and down the lineup, too.
Pitching ace Peyton Paulsen is hitting .500. Libby Leach, Lauren Hefel, Chandler Houselog and Carleigh Hodgson are all hitting better than .400.
Paulsen finally gets her no-hitter — Hempstead’s ace just missed a no-hitter in her first start of the season, a 10-0, five-inning victory over Dubuque Senior.
She was asked afterward if she was disappointed to see that first hit fall in and she gave an honest answer.
“Not disappointed, but a little sad,” she said. “I had a two-hitter last year, so I was like if I get a little improvement, it’s OK.”
She did even better in her second start. In fact, she was flawless.
Paulsen struck out 10 without allowing a hit or walk in the Mustangs’ 10-0 victory over Waterloo East on Tuesday. The Trojans’ only baserunner reached via error.
Eagles’ Tauber on fire — Dubuque Wahlert eighth-grader Ruth Tauber hasn’t missed much in the first six games of her varsity career.
Tauber is 11-for-18 (.611) with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles.
Wahlert has four other players hitting better than .400, including Kylie Sieverding (.462), Tierani Teslow (.429), Isabelle Pfeiffer (.421) and Addison Klein (.417).
Bobcats rebounding — Defending Iowa Class 4A state champion Western Dubuque has started to recover after an 0-4 start to the season.
The Bobcats (5-5) have won four straight and five of six, including a sweep of Cedar Falls and the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader at Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Audrey Biermann, an eight-time state champion sprinter for the Bobcats, is already 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts.
Sophomore Kiya Steger is emerging as a potential ace after posting a 0.82 earned run average with 19 strikeouts and six walks over 17 innings. She is 2-0 with one save in four appearances.
Beckman finally sweeps Hawks — Dyersville Beckman’s doubleheader sweep of West Delaware on Thursday wasn’t just important because the Trailblazers hadn’t tasted victory yet through the first week-plus of the season.
It came against a program that had won 26 of its last 34 games against Beckman and hadn’t been swept by the Blazers in at least the last 15 years. West Delaware has been one of the area’s top programs for years and has made 15 state tournament appearances.
Beckman beat the Hawks, 9-8 and 11-10, in a slugfest in Dyersville.
“Tonight was huge,” Beckman first-year coach Amber Boeckenstedt said. “I thought the girls really played together tonight. I think our defense and our offense really stood out. Yes, (West Delaware) scored a lot of runs, but we came back so many times and were able to stay in those games. It was awesome.”
Boscobel’s historic run comes to end — The Boscobel softball program reached the WIAA sectional finals for the first time in program history.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs weren’t able to keep their historic run going.
Horicon rallied to beat Boscobel, 3-2, in their Division 4 sectional final on Thursday in Horicon.
