Leah Klapatauskas’ third-place finish in 19:59.75 paved the way for Dubuque Senior as its claimed the team title at the Bud Williams Invitational at the Kicker’s Soccer Complex in Iowa City.
The Rams finished with 44 points, ahead of Ankeny Centennial (50), Cedar Rapids Prairie (54), and Iowa City High (64).
Georgia Harms (20:27.93) placed sixth, and Kaitlyn Miller (20:49.18) crossed in eighth to give the Rams three top-10 finishers on the night.
On the boys side, Senior came in sixth place with a team score of 175. Iowa City High placed first with 36, followed by Cedar Rapids Prairie (49), and Ankeny Centennial (85).
Robert Howes (18:17.79) finished in 22nd, and Cole Odftedahl (18:33.63) was 26th for the Rams.
PREP SWIMMING
La Crosse 103, Platteville/Lancaster 67 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lydia Mack won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and the Hillmen claimed the 200 medley relay, but were defeated in a dual.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Stockton 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Pirates rolled once again as they downed the Blackhawks in straight sets, 25-7, 25-12. Maggie Furlong had 14 digs and nine kills, as Galena improved to 20-0 on the season. Stockton fell to 13-7.
River Ridge 2, Scales Mound 1 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner had seven kills and Brooklyn McCartney eight digs for the Hornets, but they dropped a three-set thriller, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11.
East Dubuque 2, West Carroll 1 — At Savanna, Ill.: Hailey Heiar had 18 digs, Callie Kaiser seven assists, and Anna Berryman six kills to lead the Warriors to a tight three-set win, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21.
Cuba City 3, Darlington 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Cubans (18-6, 9-0 SWAL) downed the Redbirds in four sets, 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24. Ella Vosberg had 19 kills and Paige Beau floored 15 of her own for Cuba City.
PREP GOLF
Kirsch, Kennedy to sectionals — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch (83) earned medalist honors at the Wisconsin Division 2 regional at Prairie du Chien Country Club on Wednesday. She advanced to next week’s sectionals along with Prairie du Chien’s Allison Kennedy, who shot a 92.