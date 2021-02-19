GALENA, Ill. — In this pandemic-shortened version of Illinois prep basketball with no postseason to look forward to, a premium is placed on winning the rivalry games.
For the second time this week, East Dubuque took down its nemesis from Galena in a 70-50 rout on Thursday night.
Senior Declan Schemmel scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and the Warriors were on fire from downtown, sinking seven 3-pointers to take 43-24 advantage at the break.
“We came into this game and the last game with a chip on our shoulder,” Schemmel said. “I think its really starting to dawn on (the seniors) that this is our last season, and we are only getting half of it. We’re trying to make the most of it and make it a good memory.”
The teams traded baskets early on in a tightly contested first quarter before East Dubuque went on a 9-2 run to take a 23-14 lead after 8 minutes of play.
The Warriors started the second quarter on a 6-0 run to stretch their lead to 30-14. With 1:55 remaining in the half, Schemmel hit from long-range and followed that up on the next drive with a short jumper. Cole Heller’s trey with 31 seconds left gave the Warriors a commanding lead at halftime.
“The whole year has been different,” East Dubuque coach Eric Miller said. “I feel like when we play these short windows with the experience we have back from last year, it gives us a nice advantage. The start was important for us tonight — we’re pretty good frontrunners — if we can get out in front with five guys who can handle the ball, we’re pretty difficult to deal with.”
Galena (1-3) seemed poised to make a second-half run as it scored the first four points of the third. Khalid Newton’s steal and layup cut the deficit to 15 early in the third, but Galena could never close the gap any further.
East Dubuque (6-0) went ahead by 21 on Schemmel’s two free throws with 6:10 remaining in the game, and his jumper on the next drive gave his team its biggest advantage of the night at 65-42.
More than anything, Miller is simply happy his team has the opportunity to play basketball this season.
“This is all we get, but these are the ones we remember,” he said. “When they come back for their 10-year reunion, they will talk about that crazy year when they were seniors.”
Ethan Hefel led Galena with 16 points.