Megan Maahs is a mix of emotions entering her final season at Northern Iowa.
The former Western Dubuque standout and two-time Telegraph Herald Player of the Year for the Bobcats is set to embark on her redshirt senior season with the Panthers women’s basketball program.
While there’s excitement about what this team could accomplish this winter, Maahs is also realizing her tremendous ride as a Panther is about to hear the final buzzer — unless she decides to take advantage of the NCAA’s ruling last month that all winter athletes in Division I have been granted an additional year of eligibility, a one-time rule change due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s still up in the air right now and it’s taking up a lot of my thinking,” Maahs said at the Panthers’ media day on Thursday, held on Zoom. “It’s not going to be easy to leave this program and it’s not going to be easy to leave Coach (Tanya) Warren and that coaching staff. It’s especially not going to be easy to leave some of my best friends. It’s definitely something I need to think about and put a lot more thought into.”
A 6-foot-1 center for the Panthers, Maahs was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference freshman team in 2017, then received all-MVC first-team honors as a sophomore in 2018 before redshirting the 2018-19 season after suffering a season-ending ACL knee injury eight games into the campaign.
“I have to give credit to Coach Warren, my parents and my family members,” Maahs said. “They’re always talking to me about my mental game and you just have to go out there and give it your all and if it’s the best for that day, that’s what’s going to matter in the end.”
Maahs earned an honorable mention nod last season, starting 25 games in her comeback season. She finished with 9.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per contest while averaging 21.5 minutes, and finished a scorching 61-for-72 from the free-throw line for an 84.7% clip.
“Never take an opportunity for granted,” Maahs said. “Even just coming into this year, I feel a lot better than I did last year as a whole. I took time in the weight room to really focus on strengthening up both of my legs and being more comfortable landing and all that stuff. You just never know. With this being my last year, just give it my all and at the end enjoy the reward.”
For her career, Maahs has played in 99 games and started 90 of them with an average of 24 minutes per contest. She’s made 331 of 718 shot attempts (46%) and has connected on 193 of 259 free-throw attempts (75%). Maahs has 719 career rebounds for a 7.3 per game average, and has scored 882 points for a 9 per game average — putting her on track to join the 1,000-point club this season.
“This year for me, I’m looking to be more of a leader in a communication role,” Maahs said. “I tend to get down on myself very easily, but if I can lift up other people during those times I think it will help our team as a whole.
“Being that leader that leads by example is going to get you very far playing Division I basketball. Bringing that same work ethic and mentality each day has really helped me.”
The Panthers as a unit were picked third in the MVC preseason poll, and senior guard Karli Rucker was selected to the preseason all-MVC team.
Rucker enters the season on track to finish in the top 10 for UNI in career points and assists. She enters the season with 1,030 points and 287 assists. Rucker has a career field goal percentage of .423.
“It’s a fun group of girls coming in,” Maahs said. “They really do bring a smile to my face each day. They all have their own personalities, which is seriously so fun.”
UNI was picked third behind Missouri State and Bradley. Missouri State received 33 first-place votes and Bradley received seven. The Panthers finished ahead of Drake, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Loyola, Indiana State and Evansville.
The Panthers return four starters and their top five scorers from last year’s 18-11 squad. UNI defeated three Power Five schools for the first time in program history last year and earned wins over Iowa, Iowa State and Drake in the same season for the first-time ever.
“We have six incoming freshmen, and I just want to be that person that they look up to and can talk to,” Maahs said of being a senior leader. “I had great leaders when I was a freshman, so I want to pay my dues back to what came before me.”
The Panthers open conference play on Dec. 31 at Illinois State. Due to COVID-19, their non-conference schedule is still being finalized.
“It’s crazy and something none of us have lived in,” Maahs said. “So just having that opportunity to lace up your shoes every day, tuck in the jersey and be in the gym with some of your best friends is an experience and opportunity that we should never take for granted.”