DEKALB, Ill. — For the first time in school history, Scales Mound has earned itself a trip to the Illinois state tournament.
Scales Mound defeated Chicago Marshall, 55-41, Monday night at Northern Illinois University in the Illinois Class 1A super sectional.
The Hornets (35-2) will play Liberty in the state semifinals on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
“This group has believed from Day 1 that they could do this,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “I’ve said it time and time again, this is validation for the work that they have put in, the work that you don’t get to see. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
The Commandos (7-15) brought size in 6-foot-7 Joel Brown, who got a pair of early blocks on the Hornets’ Ben Werner and gave Marshall its first lead of the game on a pair of early baskets in the paint.
“I’ve played against guys taller than me before, but they are usually tall and skinny,” Werner said. “He was tall and muscular and tough to go against, but I knew if we kept at him he’d get worn down and start fouling.”
The Hornets did just that, attacking the rim from every angle.
Scales Mound took a 12-8 lead after the first quarter and used a 7-0 run to start the second with baskets from Benjamin Vandigo and Zayden Ellsworth.
Vandigo scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half. Werner added 10 points in the first half.
“We just kept attacking the basket and it was working for us,” Werner said. “Eventually they started getting into foul trouble and we were able to get to the line.”
The Commandos cut the lead to six on a basket from Darryle Smith, but Werner answered back with a pair of free throws and a nice cut to the rim for another score just before halftime, putting the Hornets up, 27-17.
“We came in knowing that we were going to have to stop their size inside, and I thought our guys did a great job of playing defense and rebounding,” Kudronowicz said. “These guys have shown they can play with anyone.”
The Hornet defense was just getting heated up, as they held the Commandos to two field goals in the third quarter while outscoring them, 19-5. Scales Mound led, 46-22, heading into the fourth.
“It’s just crazy to know that we are going to Champaign,” said Werner, who finished the game with 20 points. “When we walked in here today before anyone else was here and to see those black floors, it was something I’ll never forget. Now we’re heading to state. It’s unreal.”
The Commandos outscored the Hornets in the final quarter, 19-9, but it wasn’t enough to stop the historic Hornet tournament run.
Ellsworth added 11 points for the Hornets.
The Commandos were led by Smith with 17 points.
“What makes us such a great team is that we are such good friends,” Werner said. “We have grown up playing this sport together, and we’ve been together through good times and bad. We’re going to be friends long after this, and we are going to look back on this season and remember all of these firsts that we got to share together.”