Iowa State all-American Charlie Kolar has been named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award for the second consecutive season.
Kolar is one of eight players still eligible for the prestigious award, which recognizes the nation’s best tight end. The others include San Jose State’s Derrick Deese Jr., Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson, Miami’s Brevin Jordan, Boston College’s Hunter Long, Washington’s Cade Otton, Florida’s Kyle Pitts and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer.
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. His father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
Charlie Kolar, a junior from Norman, Okla., leads Big 12 Conference tight ends and ranks in the top-10 nationally in catches (33), receiving yards (446) and touchdown catches (5) through the first nine games of the season.
Kolar owns the fifth-longest reception streak in school history at 22 games and leads one of the best tight end units in the country. The group, which also includes Chase Allen, Dylan Soehner and Easton Dean, has 64 receptions for 854 receiving yards to lead the country.
Kolar has the most career catches by a tight end in school history (95) and has 15 career touchdown catches, tying for fourth overall and first among tight ends in school history.
Schuster commits to Nebraska football — Matthew Schuster, the son of former Key West, Iowa, native Brian Schuster, will follow in his father’s footsteps to the University of Nebraska football team as a preferred walk-on at fullback. Brian Schuster played on two national championship teams with the Cornhuskers from 1992-96, earned honorable mention all-Big 12 Conference as a senior and blocked for current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost.
Matthew Schuster, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound fullback, earned first-team all-state in Nebraska’s Class C-1 following his senior season at Ashland-Greenwood. This season, he tied the program record with five rushing touchdowns in one game. He carried the ball 172 times for 1,389 yards and 18 touchdowns for a squad that finished 10-1 overall and 5-0 in its district.
Pemsl, Till contributing for new teams — Dubuque Wahlert graduate Cordell Pemsl is averaging 3.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team, which is off to a 4-1 start to the season. He is using his final season of eligibility as a graduate student with the Hokies after starting his career at the University of Iowa.
Riley Till, a teammate of Pemsl’s at both Wahlert and Iowa, is averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in his first two games at Cal Poly. He scored 17 points in his debut against Bethesda (Calif.). Till is also using his final season of NCAA Division I eligibility as a graduate transfer. The San Luis Obispo, Calif., school took a 1-1 record into Monday night’s game against New Mexico State.
Maahs closing in on 1,000 points — University of Northern Iowa redshirt senior Megan Maahs is closing in on the 1,000-point plateau. She currently has 941 points and 743 rebounds in her career. The former Western Dubuque all-stater is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.
Maahs is tied with Erin Brocka for sixth place in all-time rebounding for the Panthers. Maahs only needs three more rebounds to claim the fourth spot on the list, passing Lizzie Boeck in fifth place and Amy Swisher in fourth place.
The Panthers host Iowa State tonight at the McLeod Center at 6:30 p.m.
Clarke football players honored — Clarke University sophomore defensive back Jaydon Brooks earned first-team all-Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division accolades on Monday.
The Pride also landed offensive lineman Shawn Burr, receiver Lane Hickey, quarterback Brandon Mueller, defensive lineman Griffin Mulcahy, defensive back Kenneth Spaight and receiver Max Steffen on the second team. Steffen, a former Western Dubuque prep, also made the second team last season.
Pride running back Jordan Brown, defensive back Johel Gonzalez and offensive lineman Kenneth Murray received honorable mention nods.