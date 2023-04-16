Outlook — Thompson returns as the Mohawks lone state qualifier after placing 21st in the discus. Her presence, combined with Kilburg’s natural leadership ability as a basketball and volleyball standout, will be a key factor in growing a young group of athletes.
Outlook — Knipper earned herself a spot on the podium at state last year with a fourth-place effort in the shot put, and will be looking to crack the top three in her senior season. Thompson and Hunt are back as part of the seventh-place 4x400 squad at state, so the Wildcats will have a strong state presence to lean on throughout the year.
Promising newcomers —Rachel Anderson (fr.); Brooklin Ante (fr.); Izzy Barrett (fr.); Lauren LeClere (fr.); Erin Mensen (fr.); Natalie Mensen (fr.); Anna O’Rear (fr.); Norah Peyton (fr.); Vada Welcher (fr.)
Outlook — Schulte earned a podium spot at last year’s state meet by placing eighth in the 400 hurdles, and finished 14th in the 400-meter dash. She, along with McMahon, Litterer and Kolbert were also state participants in two state relay races. That veteran leadership will be key with a roster largely comprised of underclassmen.
Outlook — Pierce and Ostrander return for the Eagles as the only two athletes with state experience last year after competing in the shuttle hurdle relays inside the Blue Oval. With a small but determined roster, Clayton Ridge hopes to be well-represented when postseason time arrives this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.