WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (18-16-2-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (21-10-2-3)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The teams have split their previous four meetings this season. Most recently, Waterloo earned a 3-1 victory Jan. 15 at Mystique. After tonight, only two meetings remain between the teams.
Scouting Dubuque: Stephen Halliday trails Shane Sooth by just two points for the team’s all-time scoring lead in the Tier I era. Halliday has accumulated 142 points in 134 games, while Sooth tallied 144 in 179 games. In the pre-Tier I era, Steve MacSwain scored 157 points for the Saints from 1982-85, and Chris Ferraro tallied 146 points from 1990-92 … The Saints have earned a standings point in five straight games. Dubuque leads the USHL by scoring 4.25 goals per game but ranks eighth in allowing 3.28.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks rank third in the USHL by allowing just 3.03 goals per game, while their 2.81 goals scored per game ranks 13th … If Waterloo scores first, look out. The Black Hawks are 13-4-0-1 when scoring first, thanks to a lock-down defense. In the 3-1 victory over the Saints last month, Waterloo took a 2-0 lead in the first period and dropped as many as four players back in a defense-first posture Dubuque could not solve.
Military Appreciation Night: Tonight, the Saints will host their annual Military Appreciation Night, sponsored by Hirschbach Motor Lines. Proceeds from a military themed jersey auction, 50/50 raffle and special T-shirts will benefit the Veterans Freedom Center on Kerper Boulevard. To date, the Saints have raised more than $100,000 for the center since returning to the USHL in 2010-11. Active duty, reserve and retired members of the armed forces can receive a free ticket to the game with a valid military ID. The evening will include an oath of enlistment ceremony during the first intermission.
CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (15-18-1-1) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The RoughRiders have won all three meetings, each in Cedar Rapids. The next four games in the series take place in Dubuque, with the finale April 23 in Cedar Rapids.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: The RoughRiders have been one of the USHL’s best home teams at 12-4-0-1 but have struggled to a 3-14-1-0 record on the road. Cedar Rapids enters tonight’s home game against Eastern Conference-leading Chicago on a 3-6-0-1 run … The RoughRiders rank 10th in goals allowed per game at 3.34 goals 14th in goals scored per game at 2.80.
Cowbell Cup race: Cedar Rapids leads the Cowbell Cup standings at 4-2-0 for eight points, followed by Waterloo (3-3-1, 7 points) and Dubuque (2-2-1, 5 points). Dubuque has seven Cowbell Cup games remaining, Cedar Rapids has six and Waterloo five.
Gaber, again: University of North Dakota sophomore Riese Gaber earned his second straight National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the week award. He contributed to five of the Fighting Hawks’ six goals against Nebraska-Omaha. The former Saints standout leads North Dakota in goals (13), assists (18) and points (31).