A capsule look at the Iowa girls prep cross country season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (8th year)
Returning state qualifier — Gabby Williamson (soph., 28th overall, 20:42)
Promising newcomer — Delaney Dunne (fr.)
Ranked runner — Williamson (No. 18).
Outlook — The Comets will have a solid duo for the next few years in Williamson and Dunne, who both had strong summers of training and should be state meet contenders. But, again, Bellevue will lack overall depth.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Co-coaches — Steve Engelman (21st season) and Kelsey Kaiser (5th season)
Last season — The Mohawks finished ninth with 241 points in the Iowa Class 1A state meet at Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Halle Kilburg (sr., 21st scoring runner, 21:17.2), Holly Beauchamp (soph., 25th, 21:27), Kaylee Koos (soph., 60th, 22:45), Allison Kettmann (soph., 61st, 22:45), Miranda Peters (sr., 98th, 25:43).
Promising newcomer — Molly Muenster (jr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks are hoping for a fourth consecutive trip to the state meet with five state meet veterans. They are ranked No. 10 in Class 1A.
CASCADE
Coach — Bob Davidshofer (39th year)
Last season — The Cougars were sixth at the Class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Emma Ostwinkle (jr., 20th scoring runner, 20:53), Harley Bradtke-Stelken (soph., 80th, 23:12), Rachel Rhomberg (jr., 89th, 23:48).
Ranked runners — Ostwinkle (No. 23).
Outlook — The Cougars will be in a bit of a rebuilding mode this season after graduating four of the five scoring runners at state, including Madison Kelchen and Madeline Rhomberg, who placed sixth and 11th, respectively, at state.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (15th year)
Returning letterwinners — Rebecca Schumann, Isabel Breitbach, Abby Gaul, Michaela Blume.
Outlook — The Eagles return four of the six runners who competed at the state qualifying meet. Schumann and Breitbach finished 44th and 45th as freshmen a year ago.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Tyson Squiers (3rd year)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished sixth at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Monticello.
Returning letterwinners — Olivia Their (sr.), Isabelle Kluesner (jr.), Morgan Hermsen (jr.), Sydney Reiter (soph.).
Outlook — The Blazers graduated three of their top runners, including state qualifier Emma Squiers. While small on numbers, Beckman has been motivated in summer workouts.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Mike Lutgen (12th season)
Last season — The Vikings placed 14th at the Class 1A state qualifier at Solon.
Returning letterwinners — Lily Aulwes (sr.), Jessica Avienada (jr.), Chloe Weipert (jr.)
Outlook — The Vikings will have a nice mixture of veterans and new runners that have Lutgen optimistic for development this fall. Ed-Co hopes to contend for an upper-division finish in the always difficult Tri-Rivers Conference.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (2nd year)
Last season — The Cardinals placed 12th at the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Manchester.
Returning letterwinners — Sydney Miller (sr.), Jade Armbruster (sr.), Aubrey Bahl (soph.), Addison Michel (soph.), Savannah Dykstra (soph.), Sarah Vasquez (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Cari Pickup (sr.), Jo Kortenkamp (sr.), Madilyn Lemke (jr.), Harley Eye (soph.), Gracie Blair (soph.), Kaitlyn Hanken (soph.).
Outlook — The Cardinals bring plenty of depth to the table this season, and Dennis believes the squad has promise.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Pat Meehan
Top underclassmen last season — Kriya Atwell took 59th as a freshman at the Class 1A regional at Iowa City Regina. C’Ann Richardson took 99th as a junior.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Ben Moser (8th season)
Last season — The Hawks placed 11th at the Class 3A regional meet they hosted.
Returning letterwinners — Hannah Axline (sr.), Lucy Loecke (soph.), Katie McGrane (jr.), Brigid McMahon (jr.), Jasmine Tran (soph.), Gracie Weeks (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Makayla Gasper (soph.), Brooklyn Lewin (fr.), Faith Litterer (fr.), Grace Millenkamp (soph.), Karsyn Welcher (jr.).
Outlook — The Hawks will toe the line with plenty of experience, but that experience also has youth on its side.