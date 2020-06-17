Trailing by 10 runs in the fifth inning, Dubuque Senior’s softball season-opener looked pretty dismal. Five innings later, Samantha McDonald capped off an epic comeback.
McDonald’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Senior to a wild, 20-19 debut win over Iowa City West at Weigand Field on Thursday. Initially planned as a doubleheader, the nightcap was canceled due to low nighttime visibility.
The Rams (1-0) trailed, 16-6, midway through the fifth inning when they broke out for a six-run rally. McDonald, Aubree Steines and Josie Potts all singled to lead off the inning, but Senior didn’t score until two outs later on Sophie Link’s two-run single to center. Emma Link then doubled to clear the bases, and Aliyah Johnson and Ava Bradley both drove in runs.
Senior added another run in the sixth and four more runs in the seventh to force extra innings at 17-all. The Rams scored a run each in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings, with McDonald’s grounder to right field scoring Johnson from second base with two outs.
Johnson finished the game 4-for-6 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a home run.
Senior will play at rival Hempstead in a doubleheader on Thursday night for the Rams’ next contest.
PREP BASEBALL
Dyersville Beckman 7-9, Mount Vernon 2-13 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Josh Engler homered in the opener to back Nick Schmidt to victory as the Trailblazers split with the Mustangs on Monday night.