Jake Peiser finished what he started.
After shooting an opening round 71 on Thursday, Peiser closed the American Rivers Conference Championship crown with another 71 on Saturday to earn medalist honors with a total four-round score of 290 at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.
Peiser edged out 2019 champion Alex Kubik from Nebraska Wesleyan by 3 strokes for the title.
Loras (1,233) placed second in the team standings behind Nebraska Wesleyan (1,198).
Dubuque (1,256) finished in a tie for third place. Jordan Elliot was the Spartans’ top finisher in sixth place with a 309.
women’s golf
Pioneers in 6th — At Reedsburg, Wis.: UW-Platteville is in sixth place with a 704 after the second round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships at Reedsburg Country Club.
Markie Ash followed her first-round 81 with an 82 and currently sits in 10th place.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central Methodist 9, Clarke 2 —At Fayette, Mo.: Central Methodist plated eight runs in the first three innings to cruise past the Pride. With the loss, Clarke will be the No. 2 seed heading into Heart of America Conference tournmant play, which begins Thursday.
UW-Oshkosh 14-12, UW-Platteville 4-2 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Jonathan Kelso, Ross Krist and Wyatt Molitor had two hits in Game 1. Krist added a double in Game 2, but the Pioneers were swept.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wartburg 10-11, Loras 0-3 — At Faber-Clark Field: The Duhawks managed just five hits on the day in a pair of losses to the Knights.
Grand View 10-13, Clarke 6-2 — At Veterans Park: Morgan Linderink homered in each game but it wasn’t enough as the Pride lost twice.
UW-Platteville 4-4, UW-Stout 2-0 — At Menomonie, Wis.: The Pioneers got masterful pitching outings from Ashton Hoeppner in Game 1 and Claire Bakkestuen in Game 2 to earn the sweep.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Loras places 3rd — At Waverly, Iowa: The Duhawks finished third in team points with 151.5 behind Wartburg (243) and UW-Eau Claire (187) at Wartburg Friday Night Lights on Friday.
Shamari Scott (400 hurdles), Alex Martens (high jump) and Ryan Rogers (long jump) were individual winners. The Duhawks also won the 4x400 relay.
women’s track & Field
Duhawks claim five events —At Waverly, Iowa: Marion Edwards (100), Alyssa Pfadenhauer (200), Brianna Renner (steeplechase) and Terrianna Black were individual winners for Loras at Wartburg Friday Night Lights on Friday.
The Duhawks also won the 4x400 relay and finished third in the team standings (168) behind UW-La Crosse (217.25) and Wartburg (170.25).
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Wahlert sweeps — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Charlie Fair and Jack Freiburger breezed for wins in the top two singles matches and teamed up in doubles for a victory as the Eagles blanked Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9-0. Fair and Freiburger earned three more wins and Josh Conlon won in singles and doubles to help Wahlert down Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8-1.
Linn-Mar 8, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Marion, Iowa: Kareem Kassas gave Hempstead its only win of the match at No. 1 singles in the loss to the Lions.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Mustangs win twice — At Roos Courts: Peyton Connolly and Megan Sleep dominated in the first two singles matches and teamed up for a doubles victory as the Mustangs defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 8-1. Against Linn-Mar, Riley Weber and Peyton Weber won in singles, and paired together to notch a victory in doubles to help Hempstead past Linn-Mar, 8-1.
Rams split — At Meyer Courts: Natalie Kaiser and Maddy Sampson-Brown gave Senior a hot start with early singles victories and also at the top spot in doubles. Lauren Downs and Kaitlyn Blasen clinched the 5-4 victory over Linn-Mar with a three-set comeback win in the final doubles match. Cedar Rapids Jefferson edged the Rams, 5-4, in the second match.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Dubuque Wahlert 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Caroline Hutchinson, Claire Walker and Lilah Takes earned singles victories for the Golden Eagles, but the Cougars swept doubles to claim victory.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Hempstead 3, DeWitt Central 2 (SO) — At DeWitt, Iowa: Jaime Weidemann netted both goals for the Mustangs as regulation time ended with a 2-2 tie. Hempstead earned the victory with shootout goals from Audrey Hruska and Elena Kapparos on Friday night.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque drops pair — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Angel Reyes, Colin Sutter and Reed Kluesner had two-hit games, but the Warriors fell to Edgewood, 10-1, and Dodgeville, 14-4.
PREP SOFTBALL
Darlington 11, Monticello 7 — At Darlington, Wis.: Laura Sturtz went 3-for-4 to lead the Redbirds’ 11-hit outburst. Cayla Golackson also added two hits.