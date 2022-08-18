PEOSTA, Iowa — Noah Carter was feeling the pressure with a bunch of youngsters gunning for him in a game of “knockout.”
Eventually, the former Dubuque Senior all-state standout was, indeed, knocked out.
“Man, it was an awesome time,” Carter said. “I think it was kind of fitting that I made it to the final four, but I got knocked out. It was awesome and I enjoyed it a lot.”
Carter, who transferred from the University of Northern Iowa to the Southeastern Conference’s University of Missouri in April, held his first-ever skills camp on Wednesday at the Peosta Community Centre in collaboration with Haris Takes and the Dubuque County Basketball Academy. Nearly 30 players ranging from second grade through eighth grade attended.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Carter said. “I was blessed to be able to work with Haris on this together, and I’ve been envisioning this for a while. To finally have it happen is pretty cool.
“I think this is just the beginning. We’re hoping to continue this for years to come and run this in the summer when I can come back. I’m really looking forward to doing this again.”
Carter was a force during his run with the Rams, finishing with 1,348 career points (third in school history) and 589 career rebounds (second in school history). He earned Class 4A first team all-state honors and was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year during his senior campaign, which finished with a state runner-up trophy in 2019.
“My main thought behind this camp, was when I was a little kid coming up through the Senior camps,” Carter said. “I used a lot of that, like having fun and working with the kids, when I was at Senior. Having a little background in that and combining it all together, hopefully it made me pretty well-prepared for it.”
Carter, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in helping Northern Iowa win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship last season and earn a berth in the National Invitation Tournament. The Panthers finished 20-12 overall and 14-4 in the MVC.
Carter earned second-team all-conference accolades this past season. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman in 2019-20 and 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds as a sophomore in 2020-21.
“My three years were great at UNI,” Carter said. “It was an honor to play here in my home state, and I felt like I got progressively better through the years. Going into my senior year now on the big stage of the SEC, it’s going to be a hell of a ride and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Carter always had his eyes on the next opportunity. His objective was to prove himself with the Panthers in hoping of getting a chance on a grander stage in the transfer portal — which came to fruition with the Tigers.
“I made the change because I’m looking to take my next step in my journey with the goal of playing professional basketball,” Carter said. “I think playing on the bigger stage can definitely put my name out there and I’m really looking forward to being at that Power 5 level. I’m ready to do it.”
Carter planned visits this spring to Virginia Tech, Marquette, Arkansas and Florida, but just days after visiting Missouri he committed to joining the Tigers, who finished 12-21 overall last season and 5-13 in the SEC. Mizzou hired Dennis Gates in March as its new head coach after a three-year run leading Cleveland State.
“When it came down to it, I just really loved the coaching staff,” Carter said. “I really liked that it’s not too far away from home, about a 5 ½ hour drive from my house here in Iowa. It all just sort of tied in and I really liked everything. Loved the staff, knew my teammates and when I went on the visit, I knew it was pretty cool. Honestly, it’s where I think God wanted me to be at. I felt really good about the decision.”
Carter is aiming to prove himself at Missouri during his senior season, knowing that he’ll have one more left after that thanks to the extra year of COVID eligibility.
“I wanted to go to a school where I could try and make an impact,” Carter said. “Missouri was 12-21 last year and I wanted to go to a school in that rebuilding stage and try to help the team turn it around. I’m hoping to play right away a little bit, but I don’t know. That’s why I’m down there working my butt off every day and trying to get to that point.”
