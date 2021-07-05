Matt Gansen won his fourth IMCA Modified feature race of the season at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday night.
The Zwingle, Iowa, native held off Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, to claim his first win in the 20-lap Modified feature since May 30. This is the ninth weekly show of the season at Dubuque.
Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, won his third 25-lap IMCA Late Model feature of the year.
Troy Bauer, of Monticello, Iowa, claimed checkers in the 15-lap SportMod feature. He won for the third time this season at Dubuque.
Daniel Wauters, of Tipton, Iowa, also claimed his third feature win of the season in the 15-lap Hobby Stock show.
David Webster, of Monroe, Wis., claimed the12-lap Limited Late Model feature. And Bart Miller, of Clarence, Iowa, finished first in the 15-lap American Iron Series feature.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Epworth 20, Dubuque Packers 19 — At Epworth, Iowa: Bryce Hoerner went 5-for-5 and hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to the Orioles a walk-off win. The teams combined for 31 hits, 10 different players had at least two hits, and Epworth’s Ryan Hoerner and David Fitzgerald and Dubuque’s Johnny Blake, Tucker Mai and Austin Bradley all homered.