IOWA CITY — The Iowa football program is often referred to as Tight End U or O-line U.
The Hawkeyes indeed have a history of churning out next-level talent at each of those positions.
OK, so DBU might be a bit of a stretch. But Hawkeyes defensive backs have made a compelling case over the years that Iowa should be considered among the nation’s top producing secondaries.
The latest evidence: Riley Moss returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in Iowa’s 34-6 season-opening romp over Indiana on Saturday. He became just the third Iowa player to return two interceptions for scores in the same game and the first since Josh Jackson in 2017.
Moss’ first pick-6, which came on Iowa’s first defensive series of the game, marked 14 straight seasons, and 19 of 21, in which a Hawkeye has returned an interception for a touchdown.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game that the Hawkeyes were late to recruit Moss out of Ankeny Centennial High.
“But he kept impressing us, and then since he’s been here he’s done nothing but impress us,” Ferentz said. “If you get his personality, he’s loose and light and all that kind of stuff. He’s a light-hearted guy that way. But he competes hard out there and he’s got some good skills and ability and he competes hard and he’s got a lot of pride in what he does.”
Moss, who was named the Walter Camp FBS Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday, now has eight interceptions — two in each of the last four seasons — to tie for 19th in program history.
His first one Saturday came on a deflected pass with a 30-yard return just 2 minutes and 15 seconds into the season.
“I was ready to break on it and tackle him, and then I see the ball pop up and I got super excited,” Moss said. “I was foaming at the mouth, caught the ball and took off quick. It happened quick and I didn’t realize I scored a touchdown until I was on the bench and I was like, ‘Holy cow, that just happened.’”
He jumped a route for the second, returning it 55 yards with 1:41 left in the first half and giving Iowa a 28-3 lead.
His three touchdown returns tie him with Desmond King and Tom Knight for the most among Hawkeyes.
Only Tyler Sash has more interception return yards (392) than Moss (239).
Dane Belton added his first career interception for Iowa after putting in offseason work to improve his catching abilities.
“We do ball drills all practice and probably the past year and a half I’ve been on the Jugs (machine) because I want to get my first pick,” Belton said. “I felt like I was getting my hands better throughout that time.
“It was a quick play and it was natural. I saw the ball, went to catch it, bobbled it a little bit — it was coming in hot — but I ended up securing it.”
Iowa’s defense had 11 interceptions — six from defensive backs — in eight games last season.
Slight injury scare — Spencer Petras dove into the end zone and got back to his feet to celebrate, but the crowd soon came to a hush as they realized All-American center Tyler Linderbaum was down injured in the end zone.
Replays showed Linderbaum getting hit in his leg as he pushed his block into the end zone. The Solon, Iowa, native said after the game he took a helmet in the thigh.
He returned to the game shortly thereafter — to the surprise of none of his teammates.
“I was a little nervous for Lindy at first, but there’s no tougher guy in football than Tyler Linderbaum,” Petras said. “I knew as soon as I saw him walking that he would be all right.”
Iowa can’t afford to lose Linderbaum. The Hawkeyes are already without starting guard Kyler Schott because of an offseason foot injury. Three linemen made their first career start on Saturday: left tackle Mason Richman, right guard Justin Britt and right tackle Nick DeJong.
“Just a little banged up, but I was able to finish the game. I’ll be fine,” Linderbaum said.
The touchdown, a 9-yard run, was Petras’ fourth career rushing score and came on a designed run up the middle.
“That was a call we liked all week, just based on the defense and how they played,” Petras said. “Once we got to the red zone, it was a great play call by (offensive coordinator) Brian (Ferentz).”
Career bests — Someone will always notch a career high in something on opening day. Six different Hawkeyes did so on Saturday. Tight end Sam LaPorta finished with a team-high 83 receiving yards, and Noah Shannon, John Waggoner, Jestin Jacobs, Logan Lee and Ethan Hurkett each recorded personal-best tackle totals.
Odds and ends — The Hawkeyes have scored at least 25 points in each game during their current seven-game winning streak. Iowa’s only other streak of scoring at least 25 points in a seven-game win streak came in 2015. … It is the fifth time in the last 30 years that Iowa has won seven straight Big Ten Conference games. The Hawkeyes won eight in a row in both 2008 and 2015. … Iowa and Indiana were meeting for just the second time ever as ranked opponents. No. 10 Iowa beat No. 25 Indiana, 38-21, in Iowa City in 1991. … The Hawkeyes’ 34 points on Saturday marked their most in a Big Ten opener since scoring 42 in 2002 at Penn State.