Judd Jirovsky finished off a runaway victory in style on Tuesday afternoon in the Iowa Class 2A boys state golf meet at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

The freshman from team champion Grundy Center came in at 3-under par to complete a two-day romp at 11-under-par 131, 11 strokes ahead of Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove’s Axton Miller, who shot the round of the day at 6-under. Only two other golfers broke par on the par-71, 6,486-yard layout.

Recommended for you