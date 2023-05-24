Judd Jirovsky finished off a runaway victory in style on Tuesday afternoon in the Iowa Class 2A boys state golf meet at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
The freshman from team champion Grundy Center came in at 3-under par to complete a two-day romp at 11-under-par 131, 11 strokes ahead of Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove’s Axton Miller, who shot the round of the day at 6-under. Only two other golfers broke par on the par-71, 6,486-yard layout.
Junior Luke Harwick finished fourth at 71-73—144, just one stroke behind Oelwein’s Brandon Tournier, to lead team runner-up Dyersville Beckman Catholic. And the Trailblazers’ Nathan Offerman carded a 75-74—149 to share seventh place with Tipton’s Tristin Sorgenfry.
Grundy Center finished at 29-over-par 597 to top the Blazers by 14 strokes and third-place Hudson by 21.
Beckman’s Noah Boge tied for 19th at 79-76—155, Brady Bockenstedt took 38th at 86-82—168, Thomas Thier finished 39th at 81-88—169, and Sam Krapfl tied for 46th at 91-83—174.
Hawks finish 10th — At Ames, Iowa: West Delaware shot a 349-343—692 to finish 10th in Class 3A at Veenker Memorial Golf Course. Macoy Peyton led the Hawks with a 80-87—167 to tie for 27th place.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Senior 10, North Scott 7 — At Dubuque: Ben Bechen drove in three runs, Andrew Barbee doubled twice and drove in two runs and the Rams beat the Lancers.
Dubuque Hempstead 9, Clinton 8 — At Clinton, Iowa: Justin Potts went 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs, Curt Saunders Jr. added a pair of hits, and the Mustangs clipped Clinton.
Cuba City 5, Prairie du Chien 3 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Will Busch and Max Lucey doubled as the Cubans beat the Blackhawks.
(Monday’s games)
Pleasant Valley 8-8, Western Dubuque 7-7 — At Farley, Iowa: Jake Goodman, Caleb Klein and Colton McIlrath had two hits apiece, and McIlrath drove in three runs, but the Bobcats suffered their first loss of the season in the opener. In the nightcap, Klein and Bradyn Delaney had two hits each and Klein tripled and drove in two runs. The Bobcats fell to 5-2.
Cascade 11, Solon 6 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second to take command of the non-conference game. Ty Frasher went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, while Cass Hoffman and Cooper Hummel had two hits each and Cade Rausch drove in two runs.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7-4, Maquoketa Valley 2-12 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Wildcats (3-1) hung crooked numbers in four of the seven innings to salvage the Tri-Rivers Conference split.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dodgeville 12, Platteville 2 (6 innings) — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Dodgers routed the Hillmen in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Cuba City 10, Wisconsin Heights 0 (6 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis: Addie Schauff and Brooklyn Johll had three apiece apiece as the Cubans blasted Wisconsin Heights in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Iowa-Grant 6, Fennimore 5 — At Cobb, Wis.: The Panthers clipped the Golden Eagles in their D-4 regional semifinal.
Boscobel 3, Potosi/Cassville 1 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs ousted Potosi/Cassville in a D-4 regional semifinal.
Belmont 6, Southwestern 3 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves ousted the Wildcats in a Division 5 regional semifinal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Golden Eagles blanked the Mohawks in their Class 1A regional semifinal and play at Davenport Assumption in Thursday’s regional final.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
(Monday’s game)
Dubuque Senior 3, Bettendorf 2 (OT) — At Bettendorf, Iowa: The Rams rallied from two goals down to win the Iowa Class 4A Substate 5 game. Senior forced extra time by scoring with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation time.
The Rams (12-4) visit Iowa City West tonight for a berth in the state tournament.
COLLEGE EVENTS
Parker, Wallace to speak at I-Club event — The Dubuque County “I” Club spring golf outing, dinner and program will be held at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta on Thursday. Iowa football defensive coordinator Phil Parker and assistant coach Seth Wallace will be the featured speakers.
“Voice of the Hawkeyes” Gary Dolphin will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
Dinner and Program only is $50 and spots remain open. Call the Thunder Hills Pro Shop at 563-556-3256 for more information.