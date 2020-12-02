Emerson Lux-Morales won by fall in just 32 seconds at 285 pounds, and Maddox Bries (106), Kyle Schirmer (145) and Trent Busch (152) added pins as Western Dubuque opened the prep wrestling season with a 58-18 victory over Marion on Tuesday night in Marion, Iowa.
Evan Surface (182), Sawyer Nauman (195), Mitchell Ashline (220), Elijah Strief (132), Nathan Casey (138), Dakota Lau (160) and Greyson Gardner (170) also recorded victories for Western Dubuque.
Cardinals fall twice — At DeWitt, Iowa: Jaycob Thompson (195 pounds) and Lane Stender (220) had two pins apiece as Maquoketa lost to host DeWitt Central (48-35) and Wyoming Midland (54-24).
Wildcats go 0-2 — At Calmar, Iowa: Tyreese Crippin (132 pounds) and Devin Smith (285/220) recorded two pins each as Maquoketa Valley lost to Jesup (45-30) and host South Winneshiek (51-22).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 73, Benton Community 47 — At Van Horne, Iowa: Mason White scored 31 points and added five assists, three rebounds and three steals as the Trailblazers cruised in their season opener. Logan Goedken added 16 points for Beckman.
West Delaware 61, Center Point-Urbana 44 — At Center Point, Iowa: West Delaware coach Drake Schuring picked up his first victory as the Hawks opened the season with a win over the Stormin’ Pointers.
Springville 70, Bellevue Marquette 53 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels went off for 39 points, a night after scoring 31, but the Mohawks fell to 0-2.
Easton Valley 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 62 — At Miles, Iowa: Ed-Co outscored Easton Valley, 24-15, in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough to get past the River Hawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Western Dubuque 39 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 4-ranked Go-Hawks built a 22-point halftime lead and held on from there as Western Dubuque slipped to 0-2.
Benton Community 60, Dyersville Beckman 51 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Benton held on in the second half as the Trailblazers fell to 1-1 overall.
Springville 37, Bellevue Marquette 33 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 13 points to lead Marquette (0-3), but the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Orioles rallied behind a 17-4 fourth-quarter surge.
Easton Valley 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47 — At Miles, Iowa: Easton Valley used a 17-4 third-quarter run to knock off the Vikings.
Center Point-Urbana 60, West Delaware 24 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks were held to just one point in the opening quarter as the Class 3A No. 4-ranked Stormin’ Pointers cruised to a WaMaC Conference victory.
Shullsburg 46, Fennimore 36 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Peyton Doyle added 10 points as the Miners (2-0) beat the Golden Eagles (0-2).
Platteville 54, Darlington 29 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored a game-high 19 points as the Hillmen improved to 2-0.
Lancaster 54, Potosi/Cassville 40 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows earned a non-conference victory over Potosi/Cassville.