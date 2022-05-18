Nyle Jenkins just likes scoring goals in rivalry games.
Jenkins scored a pair of identical goals in the first half, and Dubuque Senior rolled past city rival Hempstead, 6-1, on Tuesday night at Dalzell Field.
"You know everyone that’s playing," Jenkins said. "It’s also fun because there’s talking the whole time. But it’s great. It’s an awesome feeling."
Jose Rubio, Deyon Moore, Owen Hull and Kyle Konrardy also scored for the Rams, who closed the regular season 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division.
Senior plays at Davenport Central (11-5) in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 quarterfinal on Friday.
Jenkins brought the ball down the far sideline and shot across goal and into the right corner of the net to give the Rams a 1-0 lead just 3 minutes and 20 seconds into the match.
The same scenario played out just 10:36 later as Jenkins scored his eighth goal of the year — his fifth against Dubuque-area MVC rivals — to double the Rams’ advantage.
"Basically just making the run and then getting the ball wide, you try to draw the goalie out to your left side and just poke it to your right," Jenkins said. "That’s kind of the signature way to score on a breakaway. I guess I did it twice."
Jenkins scored three goals in the Rams’ 11-3 victory over Western Dubuque in early April. Senior also beat Dubuque Wahlert, 3-2, to claim the outright city championship.
Rubio put a shot through the defense from just outside the box that eluded the goalkeeper for a 3-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first half. Moore added to the lead at the 47:52 mark with his first goal of the year.
Konrardy chipped a shot over onrushing Hempstead goalkeeper Aiden Rhoad and Hull won a footrace to the ball for an extra tap home with 18:11 left. Konrardy scored his 11th goal of the season with 7:53 remaining.
"I told the guys going into this again, it’s city. Any city game, anything can happen," Rams coach Kevin Noonan said. "We know what we have to do tactically, but it’s about coming out here bringing the passion. (Hempstead wasn't) going to come out shy. Every year, it doesn’t matter the record, it doesn’t matter how you’re playing at that moment. It’s a city game, you’re going to go hard. That’s what we stressed going into this. You have to bring that energy, you have to bring that passion because they’re going to come out almost with a chip on their shoulder."
Hempstead’s Drew Lewis ended Jimmy Berna’s shutout bid with 3:39 left. Berna finished with three saves for Senior.
Rhoad made three saves for Hempstead, which closed the regular season at 3-10 overall, 1-6 in the MVC Valley. The Mustangs open the postseason with a Class 3A Substate 5 quarterfinal on Friday at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-8).
