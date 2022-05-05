Riley Collins won three city championships as a top player at Dubuque Wahlert.
But now, as a first-year assistant on the coaching staff, there’s something a little sweeter about watching his players earn an eighth straight city crown for the program.
“It’s pretty special,” Collins said. “Part of the reason I wanted to coach is I had such a great experience playing. Whenever you feel a sense of joy, you want to reciprocate that and give it to other people. I want these guys to experience what I experienced, but ultimately just feel happy that we get to be here, play tennis and have some success along the way.”
Collins has brought another level of energy to the Golden Eagles coaching staff, and his influence is being felt once again within the program as Wahlert secured its eighth straight city championship with a 7-2 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Thursday at Roos Courts.
“I knew him a couple years before this season, so I knew that he was an awesome guy,” said Wahlert senior Nolan Martineau. “He’s been just a great coach. Having drills for us that are fun, but they also develop our game and help us with the skills that we need to develop. He’ll ask us what things we feel we need to work on, and sometimes he’ll tell us. Then he’ll have drills based on the goals for ourselves. Coupled with Eric (Lucy) and Aimee (Walsh), all three of them are great coaches.”
The Eagles (7-5) locked up the city crown with five wins in singles, but the Mustangs (3-10) got on the board when Jake Althaus survived a nearly 3-hour marathon match with Jack Freiburger to claim the No. 1 singles city crown. Althaus, a junior, battled to a 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 10-6 win over his good friend.
“It feels really good,” Althaus said. “I’ve been working for a long time to get to where I am, and it does feel really good to win that match out there. I worked with Jack a lot during the offseason to try and perfect my game. Being in high-pressure situations like that, it really helped me perform well today.”
Wahlert was a well-oiled machine in singles, sweeping the rest of the matches. Roan Martineau beat Max Hoden at No. 2, 6-1, 6-0; Nolan Martineau topped Grant Nelson at No. 3, 6-1, 6-3; Josh Conlon triumphed at No. 4 past Madden Streff, 6-1, 6-1; Charlie Curtiss defeated Carson Prehm at No. 5, 6-2, 6-2; and Gabe Intrilligator beat Blake Hanson at No. 6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).
“So happy for these guys,” Wahlert coach Eric Lucy said. “It’s been a joy coaching them this season. We knew both Hempstead and Senior would be stronger this year, so I’m just really impressed with how they played and how hard they worked to keep the tradition going. The streak remains.”
Lucy expressed what a joy its been to have Collins on the staff this season.
“I had no doubt in my mind when Riley was coming on board that he would be great at instruction and great at coaching drills,” he said. “I’m really impressed with his leadership, his enthusiasm, and the extra fun that he brings to the table. That’s the part that I’m really impressed with. He’s really grown in the last four years since he left high school.”
Collins — who is still finishing up classes at Loras College — considered coaching a priority so much that he in fact sacrificed his final season as a player with the Duhawks tennis team to join the Wahlert staff.
“It was a pretty hard decision,” he said. “I thought a lot about it. Since I want to be a teacher, and most teachers coach as well, I wanted to get my foot in the door and get some experience. I’m very happy with my decision. I can’t help but smile when thinking about the team or coaching. I love being around these guys, they make every day enjoyable and I hope I can make it the same for them.”
Hempstead notched another victory at No. 2 doubles, as Althaus and Streff defeated Curtiss and Nolan Martineau, 6-1, 6-1. Wahlert capped the win with Freiburger and Roan Martineau beating Hoden and Nelson at No. 1, 6-1, 6-1, while Conlon and Jake Evans topped Prehm and Hanson at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
While winning city championships is fun on the court, Collins is finding ways to keep his players involved and bonding off of it.
“I’ve wanted to put an emphasis on there being a lot of important things besides tennis,” Collins said. “Get out and do some pickleball tournaments, some min-golf tournaments, attend some school plays. They wanted to challenge me to a 100-meter dash the other day. I immediately regretted that one once we started going. I should have pretended to pull a hammy.”
Collins made sure to note that he beat Roan Martineau in that race.
“Make sure you note that I beat the ‘Boa,’” he said with a laugh. “But these guys are just a blast to be around. (Player) 1 through 21, it’s just a blast to be here with these guys.”