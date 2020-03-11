Seven different schools placed at least one bowler on the Telegraph Herald’s second annual all-area boys bowling team.
Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead led the way with three each, while Maquoketa, Bellevue and West Delaware had two each and Wahlert and Senior landed one each. Selections were based on season-long averages as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Christian Bies (Hempstead) — The senior placed ninth at the state meet with a two-game 454 and helped the Mustangs place sixth in the team standings after winning an Iowa Class 3A qualifier at Creslanes. He averaged 198.3 this season.
Jacob Butcher (Western Dubuque) — A junior, he posted a 198.9 average this season and finished third at his Iowa Class 2A state qualifying meet before taking 27th at state with a 413. He also helped the Bobcats place fourth as a team.
Devin Eudaley (Hempstead) — He wrapped up a stellar career by winning his Iowa Class 3A state qualifying tournament at Creslanes with a two-game 500 and by finishing 11th at the state meet with a 449. The Mustangs won their team qualifier and took sixth at the state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Eudaley also earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades.
Colton Goodenow (Maquoketa) — A senior, he scored the fourth-highest average in the area with a 211.8.
Lucas Ihrig (Maquoketa) — The freshman posted a 204.3 average, good enough for eighth in the area this season.
Tyrelle Kloser (Bellevue) — A junior, he recorded the sixth-best average in the area with a 205.8.
Carter Hancock (Wahlert) — Hancock, just a sophomore, won an Iowa Class 1A state qualifier at Cherry Lanes with a two-game series of 455 and later placed 47th at the state meet in Waterloo.
Eli Heims (West Delaware) — The senior led the area in scoring average this season with a whopping 220.4.
Brandon Larsen (West Delaware) — A senior, he had the fifth-best scoring average in the area with a 205.9.
Jared Lattner (Dubuque Senior) — A senior, he posted the second-highest average in the area with a 216.4.
David Roth (Western Dubuque) — The senior placed 19th at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament with a 426 after taking second at the state qualifying meet. Roth finished the season with a 195.0 average.
River Schiefer (Bellevue) — Just a freshman, he earned the third-highest average in the area with a 212.3.
Trevor Taylor (Hempstead) — The senior posted a 201.3 average this season and helped the Mustangs reach the state tournament by winning a Class 3A qualifier at Creslanes. He finished 18th individually at state with a 428. Taylor also earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades.
Nathan Vaske (Western Dubuque) — A senior, he placed third at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament with a two-game 493 after winning a state qualifier with a 470, also at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. He helped the Bobcats to a fourth-place team finish at state. Vaske averaged 198.7 this season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Taylor Fox (Maquoketa), Ben Heiberger (Western Dubuque), Logan Jasper (Dubuque Senior), Calvin Johnson (Hempstead), Garrett Kadolph (Wahlert), Colton Kinsella (Hempstead), Aiden Kohl (Senior), Nathan Kramer (West Delaware), Mason Krieg (Senior), Trenton Kutsch (Hempstead), Alec Nadermann (Western Dubuque), Ian Ninneman (Hempstead), Ben Vaassen (Wahlert), Dawson Weber (Bellevue).