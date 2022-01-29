BELLEVUE, Iowa — They may have had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Friday, but on Saturday, Bellevue still looked like a team on a surge.
The Comets shot out of the gate to an early lead and didn’t relinquish it in a 59-43 wire-to-wire victory over city rival Bellevue Marquette at Bellevue High School.
“I think it was huge for our confidence, especially after the loss yesterday,” Bellevue’s Teagan Humphrey said of her team’s 7-0 run to start the game. “I think we needed that start to really bounce back and get that confidence in each other again.”
Bellevue bookended that 7-0 run to open the game with a 6-0 spurt to close out the first quarter.
Behind a suffocating press, the Comets parlayed five Marquette turnovers into easy baskets on the other end. Kalesia DeShaw’s six first-quarter points were all steals converted into layups.
Bellevue also saw six different players record baskets in the opening frame to catapult to a 19-6 advantage.
“We moved the ball and we were pretty efficient offensively,” Comets coach Scott Jess said.
A basket by Humphrey at the 4-minute mark of the second quarter staked Bellevue to its largest lead of the half at 29-11, but the Mohawks were not about to go quietly.
Elise Kilburg’s 13 first-half points kept Marquette within striking distance, trailing, 32-19, at the break.
Josie Kinztle knocked down a jumper on the opening possession of the second half to get the Mohawks within 11, but it was as close as they could get for the rest of the game.
The Comets extended their lead to 17 at 5:02 of the third behind close-range buckets from Ka’Lynn DeShaw and Kalesia DeShaw, and Catherine Dunne’s 3-pointer at 3:48 put Bellevue ahead, 40-22.
Humphrey, a sophomore, said she enjoyed her first experience in this heated rivalry after last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “Our student sections were going at each other, the crowd was cheering, it was a lot of pressure, but I think we all enjoyed it a lot.”
Morgan Meyer knocked down consecutive jumpers late in the third to stretch the Comets’ advantage to 20 points, 44-24.
Skylar Sieverding and Kaylee Koss connected on triples for the Mohawks, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Despite his team controlling the game from the opening tip, Jess said he knew Saturday would be a battle.
“You can throw out the records,” he said. “When it’s a rivalry game, it doesn’t matter who’s got a better record or who’s expected to win. It’s Marquette and they’re well-coached, they play hard and they weren’t backing down.”
For Humphrey, getting the win Saturday was a huge confidence boost for her team after Friday’s defeat.
“I think (the loss) humbled us a little, but we are ready to bounce back and get on another roll.
Humphrey led all scorers with 16 points. Kilburg led the Mohawks with 13.