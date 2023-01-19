Wendy's Classic
Galena’s Connor Glasgow drives baseline around Cuba City’s Reece Rosenkranz during the Wendy’s / MidwestOne Boy’s Basketball Classic at Loras College earlier this month.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

After playing the guard position all of his life, an early high school growth spurt helped Connor Glasgow evolve into a hybrid post player for the Galena boys basketball team.

The now 6-foot-5-inch junior and Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has recorded either a double-double or triple-double in three games heading into this week. Glasgow scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and had six assists in a win against AFC; had 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a win against Eastland and had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against No. 4 ranked Pecatonica.

