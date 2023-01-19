After playing the guard position all of his life, an early high school growth spurt helped Connor Glasgow evolve into a hybrid post player for the Galena boys basketball team.
The now 6-foot-5-inch junior and Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has recorded either a double-double or triple-double in three games heading into this week. Glasgow scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and had six assists in a win against AFC; had 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a win against Eastland and had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against No. 4 ranked Pecatonica.
“Connor grew about five inches after his freshman year, and his post play has been incredible for us,” Galena coach Matt Wienen said. “He still has the ability to hit those outside shots, and he’s a great rebounder and passer. He does everything for this team.”
Recommended for you
Glasgow is currently averaging 18.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and blocked shots.
“He’s really stepped into a big-time leadership role for us,” Wienen said. “We’ve been in a lot of tight games, and he’s the guy everyone looks to at crunch time.”
Glasgow, who plays basketball year-round, said he credits his teammates for the success the team has been having this season.
“My teammates have done such a great job this season,” Glasgow said. “They have all stepped up so much, and I feed off of them. I don’t get this award without all of them.”
Glasgow played a large role in one of the team’s biggest wins so far this season when the Pirates defeated Scales Mound, 64-60, earlier this month.
“Connor had 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, and we really needed every single one of those contributions from him,” Wienen said.
Added Glasgow: “Scales Mound is one of our bigger rivals, and we had not beat them during my high school career, so it was a huge win for us and helped us become more confident as a team.”
Glasgow said he has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember and enjoys the team aspect the most.
“These guys are like my family,” he said. “Our coaching staff is great and they put in so much time to help make us the best we can be. My teammates all have my back, and I have theirs. There’s nothing else like it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.