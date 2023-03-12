Sacha Boisvert scored just 29 seconds into overtime to give the Muskegon Lumberjacks a 4-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night in Muskegon.
Both teams earned three of a possible four standings points in the two-game series at Trinity Health Arena. Dubuque won the opener, 4-3 in overtime, on Friday night.
On the winning goal, Boisvert took a golden scoring opportunity away from Max Montes at one end to spring an odd-man rush with Nicholas Rexine and Easton Young the other way. Boisvert fired a shot under the cross bar behind goalie Marcus Brannman after taking Rexine’s pass from behind the goal line.
Dubuque’s Jake Sondreal sent the game into overtime by scoring with just 2:43 remaining in regulation as the Saints rallied from an early two-goal deficit. Gavin Cornforth pressured defenseman Jack Sparkes into a turnover deep in the Muskegon zone, and goalie Raythan Robbins denied Ryan St. Louis in the blue paint. But Sondreal backhanded his 10th goal of the season into the net to make it 3-3.
Dubuque (25-17-5-1) pulled into a tie with Green Bay (26-19-2-2) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining in the regular season, while Muskegon (21-24-3-0) kept alive its faint hopes for catching Cedar Rapids (24-17-4-3) for the sixth and final playoff berth in the East. The Saints have earned standings points in seven straight games and own a 5-0-2-0 record in that span.
For the second straight night, the Lumberjacks scored two quick goals to seize momentum.
Jacob Terpstra converted an odd-man rush just 7:41 into the game to open the scoring. Rexine and Teddy Spitznagel assisted on Terpstra’s second goal of the season.
Just 33 seconds later, a neutral zone turnover led to another odd-man rush and Michael Callow’s 14th goal of the season. Joe Connor and Cody Croal led the rush, and Callow scored after trailing the play.
On Friday night, Owen Keefe and Ty Henricks scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period to tie the game, 3-3.
Cornforth cut the deficit in half on his third goal of the season with just 33 seconds remaining in the period. Brannman moved the puck along the left-wing wall to Riley Stuart, who found a streaking Cornforth in the neutral zone. Cornforth made a touch pass to Noah Powell, then headed for the net. Robbins stopped Powell’s shot from the left circle, but Cornforth roofed the rebound from a sharp angle to make it 2-1.
Muskegon regained a two-goal cushion 8:48 into the second period on Croal’s 13th goal of the season. The Lumberjacks caught Dubuque in a line change, Nathan McBrayer made a long outlet pass, and Croal beat Brannman low along the ice on a breakaway.
James Reeder again pulled the Saints within a goal when he scored a shorthanded goal 11:23 into the second period. Jayden Jubenvill’s clearing attempt sprung a 2-on-1, and Sondreal made a spinning backhanded pass to a trailing Reeder, who rifled his 14th goal of the season inside the right post.
Dubuque outshot Muskegon, 41-25, but went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Lumberjacks went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Saints return home Thursday for a two-game series with second-place Youngstown (29-15-4-1) and travel to first-place Chicago (31-15-3-1) on Saturday night.
