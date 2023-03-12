Sacha Boisvert scored just 29 seconds into overtime to give the Muskegon Lumberjacks a 4-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night in Muskegon.

Both teams earned three of a possible four standings points in the two-game series at Trinity Health Arena. Dubuque won the opener, 4-3 in overtime, on Friday night.

