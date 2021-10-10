Kallion Buckner rushed for three touchdowns and the University of Dubuque racked up 445 total yards of offense as the Spartans improved to 3-0 in the American Rivers Conference after routing Nebraska Wesleyan, 31-14, on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.
The Spartans (4-1, 3-0) held the Prairie Wolves (3-3, 1-3) to 249 yards of total offense.
Buckner’s 10-yard touchdown run, followed by Tiger Geeslin’s 12-yard scoring jolt and a 27-yard field goal from Jacob Wolf gave the Spartans a 17-0 lead at halftime. Buckner’s 5-yard TD plunge late in the third quarter made it 24-0, and then he added a 35-yard touchdown run with 10:49 remaining.
Geeslin finished with 22 carries for 121 yards, and Buckner closed with 118 yards on 20 carries. Elliott Pipkin had four receptions for 107 yards for UD.
Wartburg 58, Loras 21 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Duhawks (3-3, 3-1) saw their undefeated run in the A-R-C come to a crashing halt against old rival Wartburg (3-2, 2-1), which exploded for a 35-point second quarter and held a 42-0 lead at the half.
Ty Bausch rushed for two second-half touchdowns for Loras, and Elijah Thomas reached pay dirt on a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Former Clayton Ridge standout Jace Moore passed for 268 yards and five touchdowns for Wartburg, which had a slew of former local standouts reach the end zone. Western Dubuque’s Ben Bryant and Drake George each caught scores, as did Bellevue’s Hunter Clasen. Bryant also returned a punt 61 yards for a TD.
UW-Whitewater 65, UW-Platteville 21 — At Whitewater, Wis.: The defense that has kept the Pioneers (1-4, 0-2 WIAC) on the verge of upsetting the Warhawks over recent seasons was nowhere to be found here, as No. 3-ranked Whitewater (5-0, 2-0) blitzed out to a 44-7 lead by halftime.
Austin Guy led the Pioneers with six receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. Colin Schuetz passed for two scores but also threw two interceptions. The Warhawks outrushed UW-P, 296-19, and totaled a whooping 630 total yards of offense.