Audrey Miller, a spring graduate of Loras College who starred in cross country and track, recently won the Chi Alpha Sigma Scholar Female Athlete of the Year from the national honor society for student-athletes.
The Appleton, Wis., native became the first recipient from Loras since its inception in the 2018-19 academic year.
Chi Alpha Sigma is the first, and only, national scholar-athlete society to honor those four-year collegiate student-athletes who have excelled in both the classroom and in athletic competition. Chi Alpha Sigma recognizes college student-athletes who participate in a sport at the varsity intercollegiate level, achieve junior academic standing or higher after their fifth full time semester and earn a 3.4 or higher cumulative grade point average.
The Scholar-Athlete of the Year award recognizes one male and one female student-athlete who have each demonstrated academic and athletic achievement, as well as service and leadership both on-campus and in the community. Nominees must be junior or senior Chi Alpha Sigma inductees who have maintained a minimum of a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average throughout their collegiate careers and demonstrated how their experiences as scholar-athletes have influenced and empowered them to be successful after graduation.
Miller, who graduated with a degree in chemistry, was the 2016 runner-up at the NCAA Division III cross country meet and placed 25th as a fifth-year senior in 2019. She was a two-time NCAA Division III all-American and USTFCCCA Scholar All-American.
She holds the program record in 6,000-meter races, stands as the highest NCAA national championship finisher in program history and has earned four academic all-conference honors over the course of her cross country career. In track and field, she is a four-time all-American and holds the 3,000- and 5,000-meter records indoors as well as the 5,000- and 10,000-meter records outdoors.
Jensen coaching at Drake — Brette (Correy) Jensen, a former Western Dubuque and University of Northern Iowa running standout, has been hired as an assistant coach/director of operations for the Drake University track & field and cross country program. In addition to assisting with the coaching and development of the Bulldogs’ student-athletes, she will oversee and aid in the day-to-day operations of the track and field program, including team travel and logistical planning for the Bulldogs’ track & field and cross country programs.
Jensen has spent the past two seasons as a volunteer coach at her alma mater while working full-time and competing post-collegiately. She recently competed in the USATF Road 1-Mile Championship on the Drake campus as part of the Blue Oval Showcase.
Jensen was a three-time NCAA West Preliminary qualifier at UNI and a two-time Missouri Valley Conference champion in the 800 meters. She recorded personal bests of 2:04 in the 800 meters and 4:22 in the 1,500 meters. Jensen also helped lead the Panthers to the MVC cross country title in 2016.
Jensen was also the epitome of a student-athlete as she was the first Panther to earn the MVC’s prestigious Elite 17 award, given to the student-athlete with the highest grade point average at an MVC championship event.
Jensen finished her prep career with four different school records (4x800, distance medley, 4x400 and the 800 meters).
Spartans win Luther Classic — Brooke Bunjes shot a two-day 81-76—157 this weekend to lead the University of Dubuque women’s golf team to the team title at the Luther College Classic at Dike, Iowa. Bunjes edged Luther’s Morgan Kranz by a stroke for medalist honors, and the Spartans shot a 643 to beat runner-up Wartburg by 22 strokes. Dubuque also had Madison Bowers, Daniela Miranda and Courtney Olson finish in the top eight. Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Mary Edwards took eighth for Dubuque.
Heart honors Albertson — The Heart of America Conference on Monday named Clarke’s Jamie Albertson as its women’s soccer offensive player of the week winner. She contributed two goals and an assist this weekend in a 5-0 victory over Northwestern-St. Paul.