The Clarke University football team has had some top-notch programs on the ropes this season.
The Pride were within one score late in the second half against NAIA No. 5-ranked Baker on Sept. 25, and trailed No. 22 Culver-Stockton by just four points in the fourth quarter on Oct. 23.
Both would have been monumental wins for the third-year program.
Saturday, however, is a game they would like to have back.
The Pride scored on three of their first four possessions and held a lead at halftime before the offense hit a wall, and William Penn rallied to defeat Clarke, 28-17, at Dalzell Field.
“We have a saying in our program, ‘Start fast and finish strong,”’ Clarke head coach Miguel Regalado said. “The offense was rolling, defense kind of got off to a shaky start, but then they settled in. The problem we had was we didn’t finish strong in the quarter.”
The Pride (1-9, 1-3 Heart of America Conference) marched down the field on the game’s opening drive, capping a 10-play, 74-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kenyon Williams to Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen for an early 7-0 lead.
After the Statesmen tied it at 7-7, Anthony Gomez booted a 35-yard field goal to put Clarke back ahead, 10-7, with 10:42 left in the second quarter.
Williams, who threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns, connected with Gabe Deadwiler on a 40-yard scoring pass to extend the lead to 17-7 just 2 minutes later. The drive needed just two plays spanning 44 yards.
But a 68-yard strike from William Penn quarterback Alex Crehan to Gavin Roundtree with just over a minute to go in the half closed the gap to 17-14 and spun the game’s momentum.
“That was the play of the game in my opinion,” Regalado said. “It changed the whole momentum of the game. We knew we needed to start fast in the third and we didn’t do it.”
William Penn grabbed the lead, 21-17, behind a 16-yard scamper from Arthur Charles on its opening second-half drive and never looked back.
Ben Sherman, who rushed for a game-high 247 yards and two touchdowns, broke the Pride’s back with a 92-yard breakaway score at 12:39 of the fourth to make it 28-17.
Clarke was unable to capitalize on a Johel Gonzalez interception to open the fourth, allowed the Statesmen to wiggle out of poor field position multiple times, and a late fourth-down offsides penalty extinguished any hopes of a comeback.
“This is a football team that I thought we were as good as, if not better,” Regalado said. “The disheartening thing is, I’d be singing a different tune right now if we lost and we didn’t do a bunch of dumb things. Our program is night and day from where we were in 2019, but we still continue to beat ourselves at times.”
The Pride closes its season next week with a home game against No. 4-ranked and undefeated Grand View. Regalado believes the sting of this defeat can be a rallying point heading into that game.
“What we do have an opportunity to do next week is show that we are not scared, that we are ready to play with one of the top teams in the country, the best team in our conference, and prove that we are not afraid,” he said.