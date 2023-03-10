This weekend might feel a little bit like a playoff series for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, even though they have 16 games remaining in the United States Hockey League season.
Dubuque, which sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, visits seventh-place Muskegon tonight and Saturday. The Lumberjacks (20-24-2-0) trail Cedar Rapids (22-17-4-3) by nine points for the sixth and final playoff position, while Dubuque (24-17-4-1) sits 11 points ahead of Muskegon.
Entering this week, just six points separated second place from sixth in the Eastern Conference.
“Our vision right now is clinching a playoff spot, and these are four big road points we need to achieve,” Stuart said Saturday night. “So, we have to have a good week in practice, save our legs on the bus as best we can and show up ready to play. We have to stay dialed in the whole weekend.
“Obviously, they’re below us in the standings but we still need to show up ready to play and do the little things right. Guys know there’s something worth playing for, especially with the playoffs around the corner. It’s a huge motivation for all of us.”
Dubuque shook off a three-game losing streak and has gone 4-0-1-0 the past two weeks. The stretch included a two-game sweep of last-place Madison, an overtime win over first-place Chicago and three of a possible four standings points against Des Moines, which has surged into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
“We’ve done a great job these last five games, but that mentality has to stay these next two games. We have to keep this thing rolling,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “With everything in the East being so tight, you can’t afford to overlook anybody at this point. But, these last few weeks, the guys have really started to understand what we need to do to win hockey games.”
Dubuque has managed just one win and one shootout loss in the first four meetings with the Lumberjacks this season. After this weekend, the teams meet only once more – April 6 in Dubuque.
The teams haven’t played since Dec. 4, a 7-4 Muskegon win at Dubuque Ice Center. Since then, the Lumberjacks have dealt key players Jake Richard, Owen Mehlenbacher, Tyler Dunbar and Tyler Hotson in an effort to change organizational culture for the future. Richard still leads Muskegon in scoring despite playing 11 games for Tri-City.
Muskegon will be hungry. The Lumberjacks have lost three straight, including two in Cedar Rapids this weekend, and are nearing must-win territory.
“They were a really tough team for us early in the year, but it’s kind of a different team because they’ve made a bunch of trades since we last saw them,” Saints defenseman Lucas St. Louis said Saturday night. “It’s a different team, so we don’t know exactly what to expect. Our coaches do a ton of video work to prepare us the best they can every week.
“We’ve been playing really good hockey the last few weeks. If we dial it in in practice this week, I think we’ll be good.”
The key for Dubuque has been a strong start. The Saints have gone 19-1-1-0 when scoring the first goal but just 5-16-3-1 when allowing the first goal.
“Every time we come out hard and have a good first period, we seem to get a good hang of the game,” goaltender Marcus Brannman said. “So, it’s really important that we’re ready from the start.”
