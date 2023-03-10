02022023-saints4-dk.jpg
Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Riley Stuart checks Waterloo’s Keith McInnis into the boards last month at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints play a two-game series in Muskegon this weekend.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

This weekend might feel a little bit like a playoff series for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, even though they have 16 games remaining in the United States Hockey League season.

Dubuque, which sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, visits seventh-place Muskegon tonight and Saturday. The Lumberjacks (20-24-2-0) trail Cedar Rapids (22-17-4-3) by nine points for the sixth and final playoff position, while Dubuque (24-17-4-1) sits 11 points ahead of Muskegon.

