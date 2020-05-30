The Dubuque Fairgrounds are taking special social distancing precautions when its speedway opens for dirt track racing.
That shouldn’t be a problem for local drivers. The whole goal of the sport is to put as much distance between themselves and the competition.
After COVID-19 contributed to the cancellation of the first few weeks of the original schedule, dirt track racing will make its anticipated return to the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday, with hot laps set to begin at 5:45 p.m.
Fans won’t be allowed to attend the season opener due to social distancing requirements set out by the State of Iowa. But Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement this week that the state will allow spectators to attend live races after June 1 was wonderful news to track promoters like the Fairgrounds’ Kevin Kotz.
“It was a nice exciting thing,” said Kotz, Fairgrounds general manager who is organizing the Speedway’s auto racing events this season. “We all went into high gear making sure we had everything ready for this Sunday and the next.”
The first Speedway race open to fans will be Sunday, June 7. Although it will be one of the few live sporting events — nationwide — that will allow spectators, attendants are still being asked to follow several guidelines outside the norm.
Tracks will be limited to 50-percent capacity. Fans must ensure they are at least 6 feet apart from groups outside of their family. And racing establishments must implement increased hygiene practices consistent with the Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations. The Fairgrounds’ concession stands plan to be open, but they must follow guidelines from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Drivers are also being asked to practice social distancing. Kotz is expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 cars to drive on Sunday night. Crews will be required to set up at least 10 feet apart from one another and the Fairgrounds is opening up space to accommodate the extra room teams will need.
As for the fans, Kotz isn’t worried about having spectators spread out. He said the Speedway grandstands can hold up to 8,000 people, so there should be plenty of room for fans once the state allows it.
“The first thing we did was set up guidelines to keep social distancing in mind,” Kotz said. “(Fans) can sit with their immediate group. If you’ve been to the races before, you’ll see that people love to come with their families. There’s plenty of room for that.”
With empty stands on Sunday, the Fairgrounds has contracted with Done Right TV to livestream the races with a pay-per-view package.
Joel Callahan, a Dubuque native who’s been racing at the Fairgrounds for 14 years, said Sunday’s race will have a slightly different feel for the drivers without a crowd to drive for. He added that luckily that’s only a temporary aspect of this racing season.
“You get a lot of families and friends that come watch you. That’s part of the atmosphere in the racing industry,” said Callahan, who will drive in Sunday’s Late Models series. “The competitiveness, the interaction with fans. It’s all part of it.
“It’ll be a little different (on Sunday) but it sounds like it’s short-lived.”
Pits for Sunday’s races open at 3 p.m. with a drivers meeting at 5:15. Hot laps commence at 5:45. Races will begin at 6:30, featuring IMCA Sport Mods, Modified, Hobby Stock and GSI Late Model and Outlaw 4 Cylinders. Sunday’s events conclude with a 25-lap Late Models feature race. In total, up to $14,405 can be awarded to drivers during Sunday’s races.