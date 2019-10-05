There’s nothing like a good power play to turn around a frustrating night.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored a pair of man-advantage goals in the third period Saturday night en route to a 3-2 victory over Madison in the home opener at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque improved to 3-0 for just the fourth time since returning to the USHL in 2010-11.
“Obviously, it’s a great feeling to be 3-0,” said Mark Cheremeta, who recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play. “We have kind of a light schedule here in October, but we have all the confidence in the world moving forward.
“Madison is a frustrating team to play against, and the game didn’t go the way we wanted on 5-on-5. But we switched a few things up on the power play in the third period and generated five or six Grade A chances right away. That was the key right there.”
Dubuque and Madison have played 20 one-goal games in 32 meetings since the Capitols returned to the USHL in 2014-15.
Erik Portillo stopped 22 of 24 shots to improve to 2-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and .953 save percentage. The Buffalo Sabres prospect delivered several key saves in crucial moments.
“This was an exciting game, because we had so many people in the stands,” Portillo said of the crowd of 2,001. “Sometimes, things don’t go your way. But the important thing is our guys kept working all night, and that’s why we came up with the win.”
Madison opened the scoring with 67 seconds remaining in the first period. Carson Bantle converted a backdoor pass on a 2-on-1 with Reid Pabich.
But the Saints got that goal back 2:32 into the second period, when Ben Schultheis scored his first of the season. Ryan Beck moved the puck to Braden Doyle at the point, and Doyle fed Jimmy Glynn at the net front. Glynn delivered a blind backhanded pass through the blue paint to Schultheis for an easy tap-in.
“During the intermission, the coaches encouraged us defensemen to kind of get lost in the offensive zone,” Schutheis said. “We had a lot of pressure on them, so I just wanted to get lost behind their wingers. Jimmy made a great pass, and luckily I got a tap-in.”
Dubuque took its first lead of the game 6:21 into the third period while on its second power play of the night. Matt Kopperud and Wyatt Kaiser moved the puck around the perimeter to Cheremeta, who wristed a shot on net. Goaltender Simon Latkoczy couldn’t handle the rebound, and Cheremeta backhanded it into the top left-hand corner for his second goal of the season.
The Saints’ power play struck again 6:24 later. Cheremeta took a Kaelan Taylor pass at the top of the right faceoff circle and fed a streaking Kopperud in the middle. Kopperud drove the net before dishing a backhand pass to Antonio Venuto at the side of Latkoczy for another easy tap-in.
Venuto’s tally became the game winning goal when Kristof Papp scored a power play marker with 1:31 remaining in regulation. The Capitols also had Latkoczy pulled for a sixth attacker on the play.
“Cheremeta and I basically switched places on the power play and we found a little more chemistry, and that’s why we were able to generate more scoring chances,” Kopperud said. “We needed the power play to come through tonight.
“It’s a good feeling to be 3-0, but we can be 100% better. The important thing is we have to keep working and keep getting better.”
Dubuque snapped a two-game losing streak in home openers. The Saints also started the 2015-16, 2013-14 and 2012-13 seasons with three wins.
“As a team, we’re learning how to work on the day-to-day and understanding what we need to focus on to get better every day,” coach Oliver David said. “On a night like tonight, it’s nice to be rewarded for all the work you’ve put in during the week.
“We’ve been here five weeks, and it’s been a good five weeks. The important thing is we have to keep working and keep moving forward.”