Ian Moller flipped his bat in mock frustration and began trotting toward first base with palms up and a wry smile on his face before directing a few chirps toward the pitcher’s mound.
In that moment, the Dubuque native had gotten the better of his best friend in baseball, fellow all-American Irv Carter, by drawing a five-pitch walk. And Carter, who ever-so-slightly missed the strike zone with two elite-level breaking balls on the final two pitches of the at-bat, could only laugh and return the chirps.
Moller and Carter looked as comfortable as a couple of buddies going toe-to-toe in a game of backyard whiffle ball. But this exchange played out last September at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City during the 18th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic — the biggest event in either player’s career and a premium scouting showcase for the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft that begins today and runs through Tuesday.
“That was so much fun to just go out and compete,” said Carter, a University of Miami recruit from Boynton Beach, Fla., and one of the top right-handed pitching prospects in the high school class of 2021. “A lot of guys in this game just play the game like robots and don’t really like to have fun and enjoy the moment. For me and him, even though it was a really big stage, it came down to, ‘Let’s ball. I’m good. You’re good. Let’s just compete to the max and see what happens.’
“It was such a fun battle going back and forth, him saying words and me going right back at him. It’s funny, because a lot of people on the outside were wondering if we had some kind of beef with each other or if there was something wrong between the two of us. But Ian’s my brother. When we’re going back and forth and barking at each other, for us, that’s just how we compete. Trust me, we were having a ton of fun in that moment.”
Moller, a 6-foot-1, 207-pound right-handed hitting catcher, has been competing on a national stage throughout his high school years, so head-to-head battles against elite talent feel natural to him. He has been ranked among the country’s top players in the 2021 graduating class throughout his high school years and is expected be the first Dubuque County player to be selected in the MLB Draft since the San Diego Padres selected Cascade native Colin Rea in the 12th round in 2011.
In a best-case scenario, Moller could go toward the tail end of the first round, which begins at 6:07 p.m. tonight in Denver. But most projections have him being selected on Monday somewhere in Rounds 2-10. The final 10 rounds will take place Tuesday and conclude before the MLB All-Star Game.
“I’m happy the process is almost over because it’s been really stressful, but I am happy with how everything has gone,” Moller said last week. “Of course, it’s not up to me at this point. I did the playing and all the work I needed to do, so now it’s in the hands of the general managers and the scouts. I’m not worried about it at all.
“I feel real confident, like I always do. Right now, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play professional baseball. If I get that opportunity, I’m going to take off when I get there, because I feel really confident in all the work I’ve put into it my whole life.”
That work led to Moller committing to Louisiana State University as a freshman at Dubuque Wahlert. He plans to honor that commitment, unless the team that drafts him offers the right contract.
And, after four years in the spotlight, an attractive contract could be on Moller’s desktop soon.
A DIFFERENT PATH
Moller, 18, graduated from Wahlert in January without playing a single inning of high school baseball. Instead, he opted to take advantage of opportunities to play elite travel baseball, often up as many as two years above his age level, and national showcase events.
Iowa is the only state in the country to sanction high school baseball during the summer months. And travel baseball and showcase events hit their peaks in June through August.
“That’s a decision we made as a family in eighth grade, because we didn’t feel high school would prepare me the way I needed to,” Moller said. “Playing travel ball and going to showcases the last four years has definitely gotten me ready for the big stage. I’ve been on it for so long and playing against the best players from all around the country that I’m used to playing in front of the scouts and everything.
“When you face that kind of competition, you’re not always going to be successful. But that’s good, because it forces you to keep working to improve your game. I’ve heard a lot of good things about high school baseball, but I don’t have any regrets about the path we chose.”
Moller contemplated playing for Wahlert early in his high school days. But a jam-packed schedule of travel ball and showcase opportunities would have limited his availability to the Golden Eagles.
“How fair would it have been to the other kids who are there all the time to have Ian play a couple of games, be gone for a week, come back and play a couple of games and be gone for a couple of more weeks?” Moller’s father, Steven, said. “That wouldn’t have been right.”
And it’s not as though the Moller family looks down upon the Dubuque baseball scene.
In fact, while on the national and regional circuit, Steven Moller actively promotes local talent and has become fond of proclaiming on social media, “There’s a lot more talent back home where Ian comes from.”
Ian Moller became the second of three Dubuque County players to earn scholarship opportunities from programs in the Southeastern Conference, the top collegiate league in the country, in three consecutive high school graduating classes. Western Dubuque catcher Calvin Harris recently completed his freshman year at the University of Mississippi, and Wahlert junior outfielder Tommy Specht has committed to the University of Kentucky.
Harris played five seasons of high school baseball for the Bobcats and missed only a handful of games because of national showcase events. Specht led Wahlert in hitting last summer and started this season with the Eagles before opting to play travel ball in Mississippi for the better part of June and July.
“Those three guys just illustrate that there’s no one set path to achieve your dreams and get to an elite level of baseball,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “It’s all about choosing the path that’s right for you personally, and all three of their families had a lot of information to digest before making those decisions. Hopefully, a few years down the road, we’ll see all three of them playing against each other in the big leagues.”
Moller’s travel-ball resume includes stints with California-based Phenom Signature, Chicago-based Top Tier and Team Elite of Winder, Ga. In 2019, Moller’s heads-up baserunning on a wild pitch earned Team Elite a World Wood Bat Association national championship.
At age 14, Moller’s ability caught the eye of former big-league utilityman Lou Collier, who operates his own youth program and works with Major League Baseball in its initiatives to diversify the sport. In addition to the showcases and travel ball, Moller participated in the MLB-sponsored Dream Series, Breakthrough Series, Urban Youth Academy and the prestigious Hank Aaron Invitational.
“When I first saw Ian, he had the power to make a big field look small,” Collier said. “He had all the tools and the confidence at the plate that put him a couple of ticks ahead of all the other players on the field. Right away, you could tell this kid was special, so we wanted to get him involved with the MLB developmental programs so he could continue to grow as a person and as a player.
“I have to give him a lot of credit, because he wasn’t satisfied with being better than everyone else at age 14. He continued to put in the work and he continued to play with and against the best competition. He didn’t mind being thrown into the fire. Some kids want to dominate their age level and don’t want to be put in a situation where they fail. The fact that he was willing to challenge himself helped so much in his development. The competition never stops, but he loves the game and wants to be the best he can be.”
Through the MLB’s diversity programs, Moller met Carter while both were just 14 years of age. They’ve been best of friends ever since, and head-to-head battles do nothing to change that.
“They know they’re good players, but they both have a competitiveness that they want to be the best,” Collier said. “It’s a friendly competition. Each wants to see the other succeed, but when they go against each other, neither of them wants to lose.
“It’s made both of them better. They know they have to rise up when they face each other because they don’t want to have to give up bragging rights.”
Like Carter, Moller has been among the best in his class throughout high school, which led to several opportunities through USA Baseball. Moller participated in the East Coast Pro Underclass event in 2019, the East Coast Pro Upper Class in 2020 in addition to being named a Perfect Game Underclass All-American three times and a PG Upper Class All-American this spring.
He has also played in the Baseball Factory/Under Armor All-American Games and the New Balance Future Stars Series Main Event at Fenway Park in Boston.
“Baseball players are now in the spotlight at the age of 13 or 14 and it’s tough to become what I call ‘famous’ at such a young age,” said Sam Samardzija, the Moller family’s advisor and the brother of former big league pitcher Jeff Samardzija. “To sustain that and be an upper-echelon player for four years is really hard to do.
“These kids are growing and developing physically and mentally. A lot of times, young athletes tend to be at the top and slowly fall off because other players catch up to them. But Ian has really entrenched himself as one of the top players in the country for four years, and a lot of the credit for that goes to his family and his work ethic. It’s not easy, and it’s actually quite rare to be the top guy for that long and sustain it.”
‘BUILT NOT BORN’
When not on the road, Moller spends the bulk of his time training with his father in a West Side garage converted into an all-services baseball training facility the family calls the “Built Not Born Baseball Training.” It includes a batting cage, pitching machine, weight facility and electronic devices to determine such measurables as arm strength and exit velocity when hitting a baseball.
The numbers gleaned from those electronic devices have a purpose. They can detect holes in a player’s game, which prompts a set of drills to turn a weakness into a strength.
According to Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game, Moller ranks among the top 96th percentile in six measurables — 84 mph catcher’s throwing velocity, a 1.80-second pop time (the time it takes to receive a pitch and throw to second base), 99 mph exit velocity off his bat, 81.969 max barrel speed, as well as impact momentum with his bat and max acceleration with his bat.
“Ian had a very gifted skill set early on, but he took that skill set and essentially ran with it and kept working at it,” Samardzija said. “He’s kept getting better and better. He was never satisfied with where he was, even at a young age. He’s a very mature young man.
“The analogy I always use is baseball is a marathon. It’s not a sprint. There are highs and lows in baseball, and you have to keep that in perspective. There are going to be ups and downs, but as long as you stay the course on this marathon, you’re going to be fine. If you put in the work — which Ian has obviously done and will continue to do — you’ll be just fine.”
Since January, Moller has spent as much as six or seven hours per day at Built Not Born while preparing for his final run on the showcase circuit and this week’s draft. He graduated a semester early to focus on his game.
“Everything is pretty much structured with my Pops, but if I feel there’s an area of my game that I need to work on, we’ll do a lot more repetitions to get it right,” Moller said. “I don’t have any fancy drills. It’s all basic stuff. We’re just trying to perfect the little things you have to have to play at a high level. There’s no hitting guru or fancy book on how to hit, it’s the same drills every day.”
The rewards come at events like the Perfect Game All-American Classic.
“The big stage is why we come in here and put in all the work,” Moller said while gesturing to the batting cage in Built Not Born. “You want to play on that big stage and have fun while you’re there. I had my friends and family watching, and I wanted to show well for them. The confidence and the swag kind of comes natural to me, but it’s all the result of the work that I’ve put in. I always want to feel like I’m the best, and you can’t have that confidence if you don’t put in the work.”
But, Moller admits, there are those struggle days when he doesn’t necessarily feel like getting up and going to work.
“You just have to keep sight on what you want to do in life,” Moller said. “There are people around me who push me to be better, but I still think I’m my biggest motivator. I don’t need anyone around me to motivate me. You have to want it for yourself and be willing to put the work in, because nobody else is going to put the work in for you.”
That’s where a strong support system comes into play.
“I’m blessed, because I have a great group of friends and family around me that keep me humble as a person and keep my focus on ball,” Moller said. “My Dubuque friends don’t really follow baseball that much, which is kind of nice because we can talk about other things and it takes my mind off the game for a little bit. And they always tell me, ‘No matter how big you get, you’re still going to be Little Ian on the block.’ They never put me on a pedestal or anything like that.
“All the people in my circle … they know who they are and know how much they mean to me.”
DRAFT READY
The past few months have brought about plenty of scrutiny for all 2021 Draft hopefuls, including Moller. In the final pre-draft combines and showcases, scouts and general managers put every moment under a microscope.
“You wonder, ‘Geez, why do they have a camera with a zoom lens following his every movement in the dugout but they don’t take a single shot of him on the field?’” Steven Moller said. “At this point, they already know what you can do on the field. The hay’s in the barn.
“But what they want to know is how you’re going to react in certain situations. They want to know about your character and how you’re going to handle an 0-for-15 slump, because that happens to everybody at some point in this game. They want to know what kind of teammate you are and how you interact with everybody in the dugout.”
While Carter enjoyed going toe-to-toe with Moller at the Perfect Game All-American Classic last fall, he’d much rather share the same dugout with him.
The two have played together in several of MLB’s diversity programs the past four years. And they communicate year-round, despite living in separate states.
“Is Ian a great teammate? One. Hundred. Percent. One. Hundred. Percent,” Carter said. “He’s so good at his craft, but he can also joke on the side. Being human is everything you want in a teammate.
“What it comes down to is Ian’s just a great guy to be around. He’s a great soul and a great friend. He’s a great guy if you need a little advice or if you just want to talk about things. Just a great guy on and off the field. He works tremendously hard at his craft, and he’s going to reach the top very, very soon.”
Moller plans to approach the draft like he has every ranking that has either praised him or scrutinized him over the past four seasons.
“When you get on the field, it doesn’t matter what you’re ranked,” Moller said. “You have to show you’re the best any time you step on the field. When I play, I play as hard as I can, no matter if it’s a Little League game or against the No. 1 player in the country. I’m going to come right at you and play 100%.
“You have to prove yourself every single time you play.”