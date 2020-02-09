Erik Portillo earned his first USHL shutout, and Riese Gaber extended his league goal scoring lead in a 6-0 romp over the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints improved to 27-9-1 with a two-game weekend sweep of the Phantoms and stayed six points behind Eastern Conference-leading Chicago (30-7-1).
Portillo stopped all 16 shots he faced to improve to 17-4-1, lower his USHL-best goals against average to 1.94 and improve on his league-leading .922 save percentage. The Buffalo Sabres prospect has allowed only one goal on 12 different occasions this season.
Gaber scored twice on Saturday after potting a single goal Friday night to raise his season total to 27, four more than Youngstown’s Trevor Kuntar, who managed just four shots but no goals in two games in Dubuque this weekend.
After a scoreless first period, the Saints struck twice in the first 4:56 of the second frame to take control.
Antonio Venuto opened the scoring with his 11th of the season at 2:05. Jimmy Glynn made a pass along the left-wing boards to Venuto, who skated in on goalie Dominic Basse and wired a shot into the upper left-hand corner of the net.
Gaber made it 2-0 with a beautiful deflection of a Ryan Beck centering pass. Stephen Halliday picked up a secondary assist on the play.
Dylan Jackson’s 17th goal of the season stretched the lead to 3-0 at the 13:10 mark. Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle moved the puck along the blue line before Dylan Jackson snapped a wrist shot into the top left corner of the net for a power play goal. Ty Jackson, the USHL’s leading point producer, extended his point scoring streak to eight games on the play.
Gaber tapped a backhander into an open net at 5:50 of the third after Basse stopped shots by Halliday and Michael Feenstra to make it 4-0 and raise his total to 27. Gaber has 49 goals in 97 games in his two-year career in Dubuque and ranks third all-time since the team returned to the USHL in 2010-11. Seamus Malone scored 55 goals in 163 games between 2012 and 2015, and Colin Theisen potted 50 goals in 101 games between 2014 and 2017.
Beck scored perhaps the prettiest goal of the season at 12:43 to make it 5-0 after Halliday threw the puck to an open area in front of the net. Beck caught it, spun around and hoisted a forehand shot over Basse for his fifth goal of the season.
Tommy Middleton wrapped up the scoring less than five minutes later with his second in as many nights. Aidan Fulp’s shot went over the net, but Middleton tapped in the rebound for his fourth of the season. Dylan Jackson picked up a secondary assist.