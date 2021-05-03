The Clarke University softball team ended its season with a bang on Sunday.
Dubuque Senior grad Sydney Tigges went 5-for-7 with six RBIs, two home runs and a double as the Pride swept William Penn, 4-2 and 15-7, at Veterans Park in Dubuque. Clarke finished 15-35, 9-27 in the Heart of America Conference.
In the opener, Emma Gratz also had two hits in support of winning pitcher Lydia Gratz. In Game 2, Lindsey Hermann went 4-for-4, Lilly King went 3-for-3, and Senior grad Alli Tigges went 2-for-2 for Clarke. Beckman grad Amber Boeckenstedt also homered in support of winning pitcher Abigail Husemann, an East Dubuque grad.
Dubuque 6, Buena Vista 5 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Lauren Brown went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Morgan Turnmire knocked in a pair for the Spartans, who survived BV’s four-run seventh to improve to 21-12, 10-11 in the American Rivers Conference.
Wartburg 9, Loras 0 — At Loras: Abigail Bergholz had a pair of hits, but Loras slipped to 2-23, 2-19 A-R-C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 7-11, Wartburg 6-12 — At Waverly, Iowa: Luke Fennelly went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Dylan Pardoe went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Dakota Church had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead Loras (18-10, 13-9 A-R-C) in the opener. In the second game, Ryan Wohlers had four hits, Fennelly and Max Cullen had three each, and Pardoe, Bill Luzzo and Alex Kelsch had two apiece for the Duhawks, but Wartburg pushed across two runs in the bottom of the 10th to win.
Buena Vista 2-3, Dubuque 1-12 — At Dubuque: Zach McCoy went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Spartans (12-19, 10-14 A-R-C) in the Game 2 win. Cole DeStefanis added a pair of hits, and Mitch Pomeroy and Patrick Rafferty knocked in two runs each.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Platteville 6th at WIAC — At Reedsburg, Wis.: Markie Ash shot a three-day 247 to finish 13th and lead UW-Platteville to a sixth-place team finish at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference meet. Kristin Bowe won with a 223 to lead Whitewater to the team title.
UD 4th at Augustana — At Highland Springs Golf Course: Mary Edwards shot an 85 to lead the University of Dubuque to fourth place after the first day of the Augustana Invitational.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Senior splits — Andrew Day had a pair of doubles wins and a singles win on Saturday as Dubuque Senior split a pair of matches. The Rams beat Linn-Mar, 5-4, and fell to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 5-4.