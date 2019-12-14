Aidan McCarthy didn’t miss a beat in his first start as the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ go-to goaltender.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound native of Novi, Mich., made 36 saves on Friday night to lead Dubuque to a 3-2 victory at Green Bay. McCarthy assumed the team’s No. 1 role this week, when Erik Portillo joined Team Sweden for the upcoming World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.
“Obviously, this is a big opportunity for me,” McCarthy said after improving to 5-1 with a 1.82 goals against average and .928 save percentage. “I have to step up and help the team win as best as I can, and tonight was a good first step for that.
“I don’t look at it as being pressure as much as it’s an opportunity. It’s a bigger load, but I’m looking forward to it.”
While Portillo is in the Czech Republic, affiliates list goalie Hobie Hedquist will serve as the Saints’ backup.
Dubuque jumped to a 3-0 lead, then withstood a late Green Bay rally to improve to 17-3-1. Despite owning the USHL’s best winning percentage, the Saints sit in third in the Eastern Conference because they have played fewer games than both Team USA and Chicago.
Dubuque hosts Green Bay at 7:05 tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“We just had a few shifts back to back where we had a couple of missed assignments and they found the open guy, but for the most part we locked it down pretty well,” said Ty Jackson, who scored the game-winner late in the second period. “It just goes to show that you have to play the full 60. If you take one or two shifts off, it can cost you.”
Stephen Halliday staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead just 7:01 into the opening period. From behind the net, Halliday cycled the puck around the boards to Ryan Beck and skated to the net front. Beck moved the puck to the point, Kaelan Taylor ripped a slap shot, and Halliday tipped it past goaltender Nicholas Grabko for his third goal of the season and second in three games. Beck notched his fifth point in the past five games to raise his point total to six in 17 games.
McCarthy made a highlight-reel save in the final minute of the first period to keep it 1-0. During an odd-man rush, Gamblers leading scorer Jesse Tucker ripped a one-timer from the right face-off circle, but McCarthy moved side-to-side and got a glove on the blast.
The Saints doubled their lead 6:51 into the second period on Braden Doyle’s fifth goal of the season and fourth in three games after Reggie Millette drew a slashing penalty on Green Bay’s Kyler Grundy. Ty Jackson and Dylan Jackson moved the puck around the perimeter to Doyle, who fired a wrist shot from between the face-off circles, through a double screen set up by Jimmy Glynn and Antonio Venuto and past Grabko. Doyle is the reigning USHL defenseman of the week, and Grabko is the reigning USHL goaltender of the week.
The Saints capitalized on their next power play, too, to make it 3-0, shortly after McCarthy robbed Tucker on a shorthanded opportunity. Ty Jackson scored his seventh goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle after Doyle and Dylan Jackson moved the puck around the perimeter at 13:10. Dylan Jackson drew the penalty when Mason Lohrei grabbed his stick.
“Doyle and Dylan had great puck movement up top and found me with an open lane,” Ty Jackson said. “They had a great screen in front, I picked a corner and the goalie never saw it.”
Lohrei finally got the Gamblers on the board with 12:01 remaining in the third period. Following a turnover, he scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. Just 58 seconds later, Jake Schmaltz buried a centering pass from Camden Thiesing to pull Green Bay within 3-2.
The Gamblers nearly tied it late in the period, but Nicholas Zabaneh’s shorthanded shot on a 2-0 hit the goalpost. Green Bay stopped three Dubuque power plays in the final 8:12 of the third period to keep it at 3-2.
The Gamblers pulled Grabko for a sixth attacker and enjoyed a power play in the final minute of regulation. But Dubuque held on to improve to 7-0-1 against Eastern Conference opponents.
“McCarthy was outstanding tonight, but we got a little lucky,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We knew what we had to do to eliminate their scoring chances, but they were still able to expose us. That’s definitely something we’re going to have to tighten up (tonight.)”