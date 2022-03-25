The Associated Press released its Wisconsin all-state girls basketball teams on Thursday and four area players were recognized.
Prairie du Chien senior Lily Krahn, the Telegraph Herald Player of the Year, landed on the AP second team. The University of Wisconsin commit averaged 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 steals per game for the Southwest Wisconsin champion Blackhawks this season.
Mallory Lindsey, a senior point guard for Division 4 state champion Mineral Point, was selected fourth team AP all-state. She averaged 15.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.6 steals for the Pointers, who punctuated their state title run with a perfect 30-0 record.
Another Mineral Point senior, Blair Watters, received honorable mention AP all-state accolades. Watters put up 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and swiped 4.4 steals on average for the state champions. She was joined on the honorable mention list by Lancaster senior Bridee Burks, who averaged 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals for the Flying Arrows.
girls TRACK & FIELD
Mustangs 7th —At Muscatine, Iowa: The Hempstead girls finished seventh with 24 points at the Dick Washburn Invitational. Ashley Glennon paced the Mustangs with a third-place finish in discus (94-2) and a fourth-place showing in the shot put (31-6).
Daugherty claims 2 golds —At Platteville, Wis.: Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty won gold in triple jump (34-9 ½) and the long jump (15-11) at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville High School Meet. Lancaster’s Ava Hermson was the area’s other individual winner in the high jump (4-10).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Cubans win 2 events —At Platteville, Wis.: Cuba City’s Jordan Gile won gold in the triple jump (38-11) and Mason Leeser placed first in the long jump (19-8) at the UW-P High School Meet. RJ Hutchcroft of Lancaster won the 400-meter dash (54.28).
MEN’S LACROSSE
Ottawa 15, Clarke 4 — At Ottawa, Kan.: Conner Cole and Tucker La Belle netted two goals apiece, but the Pride fell.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Ottawa 21, Clarke 7 — At Ottawa, Kan.: Alyssa Humphrey and Emily Moran had three goals apiece in the loss.