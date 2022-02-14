MILES, Iowa — For two and a half quarters, this was a typical back-and-forth rivalry contest between Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette.
Then the Comets found another level.
After a tight first half, Bellevue grabbed a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter and never looked back, surging to a 72-51 victory and ending rival Marquette’s season in a Class 1A District 8 quarterfinal contest at Easton Valley Elementary on Monday night.
The Comets (10-12) advanced to meet host Easton Valley (19-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Jensen Wedeking and Hunter Putman led Bellevue with 19 points apiece, Colby Sieverding added 14, and Jackson Mueller chipped in 11.
The Mohawks, who finished at 12-11, were led by Evan Scott’s 10 points, while Caden Kettmann and Aidan Clausen had nine each.
“We love the atmosphere against them. It’s always hard to beat a team twice,” said Wedeking, who’s team defeated Marquette, 39-35, on Jan. 29. “I know we love to play in games like this. It’s always fun to play against guys we know.”
Similar to the game two weeks ago, the Comets led nearly the entirety of the first half, but were unable to seize control. Every time it seemed Bellevue would go on a run, the Mohawks answered to keep it close.
Tyler Nemmers drained a 3-pointer at 1:25 of the first quarter to give the Comets a 15-7 lead, but Marquette closed with four straight points.
“Give Marquette credit,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “They did exactly what they did to us the first time — they scrapped, they clawed, they got all the loose balls. They were playing tougher than us in the first half.”
Kettmann hit a triple early in the second quarter to briefly give the Mohawks a lead, 16-15. But the Comets answered assertively with a 14-5 run, catapulted by Wedeking’s consecutive hoops and a Sieverding 3-pointer.
Bellevue took its biggest lead, 33-24, on a Robert Paulsen drive, but Kettmann connected on another from long range just before the break to keep the Mohawks down just six, 33-27.
Halfway through the third, however, Wedeking and his teammates took their coach’s halftime advice to heart as they turned an already fast-paced contest into an even faster one.
“We came in at half and Coach said, ‘We’re gonna run them. Run them until the cows come home,”’ Wedeking said of his team’s third-quarter outburst.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Putman, who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, jolted the Comets to a 44-33 lead and a Sieverding and-1 put them ahead, 54-40, after three quarters of play.
“High school is all about momentum,” Knake said. “Once we got up by 13 or 14, then I think our kids just outran them. We were finally able to match their toughness and then we got on that run, which was huge.”
The Mohawks were unable to mount another rally like they did continuously in the game’s first 20 minutes, as Bellevue extended its lead even further throughout the fourth quarter.
Bellevue now turns its attention to Easton Valley, which defeated the Comets by 13 on Dec. 4.
“They are a great team, but I think we’ve got a good shot,” Knake said. “I think we match up alright with them. We are going to have to play well, but we have a real shot. We haven’t beat a team like them yet this year, but it would be nice to finally get over the top on Thursday.”