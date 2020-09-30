BELLEVUE, Iowa — Mary Frake considers herself “blessed” to have played through 2020 so far relatively uninterrupted.
Jodi Heim wishes she could say the same.
When Frake’s Cascade Cougars met Heim’s Bellevue Comets on Tuesday night, it was clear which team was just coming out of quarantine.
Brooke Denniston had six aces and 12 digs — both match-highs — as the Cougars swept the Comets in a River Valley Conference matchup.
It’s been a solid September for Cascade in what will likely go down as the strangest season coach Frake has had to endure. The Cougars improved to 13-4 and are the only RVC team not to have a match postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While Frake was explaining this, her assistant nudged her. Frake then quickly found a wooden door to knock on.
“We have some really, really good, aggressive servers on our team and I’ve always said we’re going to live and die by our aggressive serve,” Frake said. “We didn’t really let them go on a lot of long runs. I thought for the most part we were able to control them pretty well.”
On the other side, Heim is just looking forward to getting back to a normal week. Her team was in quarantine for two weeks, marking their return on Friday. They had only a couple of practices leading up to Tuesday to shake off the rust, and even then, two of Bellevue’s starters were still in isolation for the virus against the Cougars.
Heim’s postgame interview felt as much like a conversation as it was an opportunity to vent about the struggles her team has had to endure.
“The biggest thing is that we’ve been faced with some adversity these past few weeks,” Heim said. “We had two or three weeks at the beginning of the season where we were playing, doing well. And then we had that adversity with the quarantine for two weeks. … We were just doing a whole new lineup tonight, trying different things. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep going and try to find something that works.”
The big difference on Tuesday was the serve and serve-receive game, a test that Cascade (literally) aced. Denniston stepped back to serve in Set 1 with her team ahead, 5-4. She rattled off eight straight points with four aces to give her team a 12-4 cushion.
Bellevue struggled to generate points for itself. Of the Comets’ first eight points, seven of them came on Cougars errors, as Cascade took a 20-8 lead and clinched the opener, 25-12.
The Comets were able to get a little more flow in Set 2, with an ace by Maddie Schmidt pushing Bellevue ahead, 8-6. But the Cougars were able to use another big serving run, this time from Sydney Weber, giving them an 18-12 lead they wouldn’t look back from.
After a misplay by the Comets, Denniston again stepped back to serve with a 22-14 lead and brought home the next three points for a 25-14 victory and 2-0 match lead.
“We’re really aggressive with our serves,” Denniston said. “And in serve receive we work on that a lot and that helps. If you don’t have serve receive, you can’t get a set and a hit.”
Denniston then rattled off another five-point Cascade spurt in the third set for a 12-5 lead and the Cougars clinched the sweep behind a 25-11 win.
Ally Hoffman led Cascade with eight kills along with 11 digs and Megan Smith finished with 21 assists. Schmidt and Shayla Oster led the Comets with three kills apiece.