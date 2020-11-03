Dubuque Hempstead’s return to the state volleyball tournament got off to a promising start.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, West Des Moines Dowling was finally able to get past its quarterfinal roadblock.
Eighth-seeded Hempstead won the final six points of the first set before the top-seeded Maroons rallied for a 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory in the Iowa Class 5A state quarterfinals on Monday morning at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The Mustangs, making their first state appearance since 2017, ended the season 20-6.
“We honestly didn’t know if we were going to have a season, so I’m just so thankful that we got to have a season because I know a lot of states didn’t,” said Hempstead hitter Corinne Meier, one of three players back from the Mustangs’ last state tournament team. “I’m so thankful for my teammates, they’re so amazing. We always had a blast together and it took every single one of us, all 15 of us, to get to where we got this season. We’re just super proud of how we did, and even how we ended.”
Dowling (22-2), which is making its ninth straight tournament appearance, hadn’t won a match at the state tournament since the 2013 semifinals. The Maroons advanced to face fifth-seed Iowa City Liberty (23-2) in Wednesday’s semifinal.
“I think we went into it with a little bit of nerves just because it was most of our girls’ first time being in the arena, but I think after a little bit they really shook off the nerves and started to show what they have,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “They walked into a situation where they didn’t have a lot of expectations just because we were the eighth seed, so I think the pressure started coming off of them and they really just started to enjoy playing.”
Meier, who along with fellow seniors Morgan Hawkins and Leah Moeller played on the 2017 state tournament team, tallied 19 kills, 10 digs, two aces and two assists. Moeller finished with five blocks, two kills and two aces while Hawkins had 29 assists, four kills, two aces, four digs and a block.
Ashley Glennon had seven kills and nine digs for the Mustangs. Grace Daack led Hempstead with 15 digs.
It got off to a bit of a rocky start, though. Dowling scored the first seven points of the match and built a 10-3 lead that forced Arensdorf to call an early timeout.
Glennon tallied a kill out of the break and Moeller served up a pair of aces as the tide began to turn. Two more kills from Glennon, a couple of Dowling errors and a kill from Meier brought the Mustangs back within two before the Maroons scored the next two points for a 23-19 lead.
“We knew we were definitely capable of winning,” Arensdorf said. “At that point you have to play absolutely perfect ball, and that comes from the entire team. It was just an unforgettable experience going through that first game.”
The Mustangs played perfect defense to close it out.
A kill from Becca Lockwood and two more Dowling errors brought Hempstead within a point. A tandem block from Moeller and Meier brought Hempstead even before Becca Breitbach’s block gave the Mustangs their first lead of the day, 24-23.
Moeller and Meier teamed up for another block to seal the set.
“I can’t take all the credit, but it was really fun to just put them down for once and show them how big our block is,” Moeller said.
Hempstead rattled off six straight points in the second set to wipe out another early deficit, but the Maroons scored nine of the next 10 points for a 16-11 lead, then secured the final seven points of the set to even the match.
Dowling again built an early lead in the third set, taking a 12-4 advantage before a Hawkins kill and a pair of Dowling technical violations brought Hempstead back within five. But the Mustangs couldn’t get any closer before Dowling ripped off five straight points, then clinched a 2-1 match advantage moments later.
Hempstead led the third set, 4-1, before Dowling won eight of 10 points for a lead it never relinquished. Meier’s final kill cut Dowling’s lead to 23-16, but the Maroons clinched the victory three points later.
Dowling’s Olivia Nahas had 17 kills and Emerson Thelen added 14.
“Our biggest takeaway is that we did not get there on any one individual. It was 100% a team effort and we needed every single person,” Arensdorf said. “As many seniors as we actually have, we have a lot of youth on the team as well and I think it’s fortunate they were able to go through the year and get the experience of being there.
“It just gets them that much more prepared to be there next year, and (they know) how to react and what we need to do to get there and what we need to do to get to the second day.”