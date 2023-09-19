With one big win on Friday, Western Dubuque jumped all the way to the top.
The Bobcats earned three first-place votes and rose four spots to the No. 1 ranking in this week’s Iowa Associated Press Class 4A football poll, released Monday.
Western Dubuque (3-1) garnered 80 points — 12 more than No. 2-ranked Adel ADM — following its 31-24 victory over then-No. 1 North Scott on Friday in Epworth, Iowa.
The Bobcats are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A for the first time in program history and have the top ranking for the first time since earning the top spot during the team’s 2019 Class 3A state championship season.
The Bobcats open play in 4A District 2 this week when they host defending district champion Waverly-Shell Rock (0-4). Future district opponents Marion (3-1) and Decorah (3-1) were both among teams receiving votes.
ADM (3-1) drew four first-place votes to land at No. 2 in 4A. North Scott (3-1) landed at No. 3 and was followed by Bondurant-Farrar (3-1). Gilbert, the only remaining undefeated team in Class 4A, rounded out the top five.
Cedar Rapids Xavier, which handed Western Dubuque its only loss of the season, dropped to No. 8 after suffering its second loss in four games this season.
Dubuque Hempstead (3-1) slipped out of the Class 5A rankings following its first loss of the season.
The Mustangs, who were trying to match their best start since 2009, earned six points in the poll and were tied with Davenport West just outside the top 10.
Hempstead was ranked No. 4 last week. The Mustangs can earn their way back into the poll with a big win this weekend. Hempstead plays at No. 3 Bettendorf (4-0) on Friday.
West Delaware and Maquoketa Valley were the only other area teams receiving votes in the poll.
West Delaware (2-2) had eight points in 3A voting and was just outside the top 10. Maquoketa Valley drew three points in Class A and is 15th in voting.
Southeast Polk was the unanimous No. 1 team in Class 5A. Williamsburg (3A), Van Meter (2A), Grundy Center (1A), St. Ansgar (A) and Anita CAM (eight-player) earned the other top rankings.