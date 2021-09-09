Behind two top-five finishes, the University of Dubuque came away with the Clarke Fall Invitational championship Wednesday at Eagle Ridge’s South Course.
The Spartans shot a team score of 364, four strokes better than runner-up Viterbo (368).
Mary Edwards’ 87 was the second-best score of the day, while teammate Brianna Arzbaecher’s 89 placed her in fourth. Sara Nerad (93) and Morgan Hawkins (95) rounded out the scoring for Dubuque.
Clarke shot a 433 and was led by Gabby Weyland’s 102.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 1, Carroll 1 (2OT) — At Carroll, Wis.: Amber Lueder’s goal in the 16th minute gave the Pioneers (2-0-1) an early lead, but Carroll forced a draw.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats sweep — At Waverly, Iowa: The Western Dubuque boys placed first at the Dick Pollitt Classic on Tuesday with a score of 72. Eli Naumann was the top individual finisher in 15:57.87. Derek Fangmann placed eighth in 17:36.14, and Isaiah Hammerand (17:41.37) finished ninth. West Delaware was 14th, was led by Ethan Hoefer (75th, 20:46.97).
Lilly Boge (20:32.78) finished seventh and Audrey Biermann (21.09.26) was right behind her in eighth as the WD girls won their team title. West Delaware (182) placed eighth as a team, led by Faith Rich (33rd, 23:50.30).
Cascade boys 4th — At Tipton, Iowa.: The Cougars finished fourth with 134 points at the Tipton Invitational on Tuesday. Adam Knepper (19:01) finished 11th overall. Bellevue finished in fifth place with 140 points and was paced by Payton Griebel’s fifth-place finish in 18:14.
Bellevue’s Gabby Williamson was the top runner for the Comets on the girls side with an 18th-place finish in 23:22. Lilly Topping (28:40) recorded the fastest time for Cascade and crossed in 50th.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Warren 2, South Beloit 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Katie Schneiderman floored five kills, Lauren Williams added five service aces and 12 digs as the Lady Warriors won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-20.