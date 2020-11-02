Drew Zillig scored 2:26 into overtime on Sunday morning to lift the Dubuque Saints to a 4-3 victory at Lincoln in Midwest High School Hockey League play.
Dubuque swept the two-game season-opening series and came from behind in both contests for one-goal wins.
Dane Schope’s power play goal at 9:55 of the third period forced overtime for the Saints, who overcame three one-goal deficits. Connor Lucas and Zillig scored equalizers in the first and second periods.
Blake Bakey and Sean Shealer contributed a pair of assists each, while Tristan Priest, Blake Bechen and Owen King set up one goal apiece. Jack Leverton made 10 saves and Braden Hathaway had 12 while splitting the goaltending duties.
Dubuque plays its home opener at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Des Moines Oak Leafs.