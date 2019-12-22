CASCADE, Iowa — Holding the top-ranked team in the state 19.5 points below its season average would put a feather in most team’s caps. Cascade did as much on Saturday when No. 1 Dyersville Beckman visited town.
But the Trailblazers showed they can win a defensive slugfest, too, bolstering voter confidence in their high rating in the early basketball polls.
Michael Keegan scored a game-high 13 points while Beckman held the Cougars to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as the Iowa Class 2A top-rated Blazers defeated Cascade, 40-21, to maintain their unblemished record.
Beckman (7-0) showed up what has been a historically stingy Cascade defense by keeping the Cougars (3-4) to a season-low in scoring. Cascade managed just eight points in the first half. By winning the turnover battle and the foul game, the Blazers were able to steadily pull away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars, 16-4, in the final frame.
“We’re pretty proud,” said Keegan, who also finished with six rebounds and a team-high three blocks in what’ll be considered his “quietest” outing of the season thus far.
His team is ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history after The Associated Press boys poll of the season debuted this week. The Blazers didn’t receive a single first-place vote, but clearly enough voters see big things out of them, and their hot start is making a strong case.
“Knowing that we were undefeated, Cascade was going to come out and play their best,” Keegan added. “Rivalry game, we just love the competition. And we came out and did what we do.”
The opening quarter forecast a physical, defensive grind. Jack Westhoff scored all of Beckman’s points as the Blazers took a meager 5-4 lead through the opener. Keegan didn’t get on the board until the second quarter, with a 3-pointer that gave Beckman an 8-4 lead.
Otherwise, the Cascade defense did enough to contain the Blazers, who went into halftime up, 15-8. Beckman has averaged nearly 15 points per quarter this year.
“We have no qualms about how we came out and played tonight,” said Cougars coach Jacob Brindle. “We wanted no live ball turnovers, they had one transition 3, limit second shots — for the most part we checked off all those boxes.”
On the flip side: “Beckman’s defense makes you play a little faster than we want to play,” Brindle said. “You’ve got to work hard to score against Beckman. When you get those chances, you’ve got to capitalize on them, and we just didn’t quite do it.”
Alex Aitchison had a pair of layups as Cascade opened the second half on a 7-0 run to tie things up at 15-apiece with 5:05 left in the third quarter. During that stretch, Beckman was 0-for-7 shooting as a team.
But the Blazers regained control with a 9-0 run of their own. They forced three straight turnovers by the Cougars, who didn’t score again in the third until Cooper Rausch’s layup in the closing seconds of the third.
Keegan scored a pair of buckets to start the fourth for a 30-19 lead, and Cascade fouled Beckman into the bonus shortly thereafter. The Cougars never got within nine after that.
Caden Reinke fouled out in the closing minutes to put the Blazers into the double bonus, and with less than 90 seconds to play, Westhoff converted an and-1 bucket. It was ruled a flagrant foul on Rausch, which fouled him out of the game, and Brindle received a technical for his protest.
Westhoff converted the two flagrant free throws and Keegan sank the two technicals for a six-point swing plus possession. With the game already out of reach, the Blazers dribbled out the remaining clock.
Mason White scored 12 points off the bench and Westhoff finished with 11 to round out Beckman. Aitchison led Cascade with 10 points. The Cougars lost the turnover battle, 15-9, went 0-for-4 at the free throw line and finished 9 of 19 (31%) from the field.
With the win, Beckman caps the 2019 calendar year without a blemish. Nobody in Dyersville is fooling themselves into thinking there’s not work yet to be done.
When the new year rolls around, Keegan anticipates there’s going to be a target on the Blazers’ backs. They’re still going to have to work to stay on top.
“It doesn’’t mean anything,” he said. “Just get better every day. If we can’t mentally prepare and physically prepare for every game, we’re not going to keep (the top rank).”