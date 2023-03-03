The Dubuque Saints look to ride the momentum of their final regular-season series into this weekend’s Midwest High School Hockey League tournament in West Des Moines.

Dubuque swept visiting Ames, 5-2 and 5-1, to vault into seventh place and a spot in the eight-team tournament that begins this morning at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Saints leapfrogged Quad City into eighth place with the Saturday win and overtook the Des Moines Capitals for seventh with the Sunday win.

