The Dubuque Saints look to ride the momentum of their final regular-season series into this weekend’s Midwest High School Hockey League tournament in West Des Moines.
Dubuque swept visiting Ames, 5-2 and 5-1, to vault into seventh place and a spot in the eight-team tournament that begins this morning at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Saints leapfrogged Quad City into eighth place with the Saturday win and overtook the Des Moines Capitals for seventh with the Sunday win.
Regular-season champion Kansas City will be attempting to earn its fourth consecutive tournament title. The Jets shut out the Des Moines Capitals, 2-0, in last year’s championship game.
Recommended for you
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Seeds: 1, Kansas City (30-2-0); 2, Des Moines Oak Leafs (27-4-1-0); 3, Omaha (26-5-0-1); 4, Sioux City (21-9-1-1); 5, Lincoln (20-10-1-1); 6, Mason City (16-14-1-1); 7, Dubuque (15-17-0-0); 8, Des Moines Capitals (12-15-1-4).
Failed to qualify: 9, Quad City (12-17-0-3); 10, Ames (11-19-1-1); 11, Waterloo (11-20-1-0); 12, Cedar Rapids (6-25-0-1); 13, Fremont (1-31-0-0).
Today’s quarterfinals: Sioux City vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.; Omaha vs. Mason City, 1:45 p.m.; Des Moines Oak Leafs vs. Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.; Kansas City vs. Des Moines Capitals, 7:15 p.m.
Against the field: The Saints dropped 7-3 and 8-2 decisions to the Oak Leafs during a two-game series Jan. 14-15 in Dubuque. They played each of the other six teams in the field two times apiece and own wins over Omaha and Mason City.
Dubuque scoring leaders: Carter Kerkenbush has tallied 29 goals and 43 points in 30 games played to share the Dubuque scoring lead with all-MHSHL honorable mention pick Tyler White, who has 16 goals among his 43 points. Cody Sweeney ranks third with 15 goals and 26 points, while Jacob Noonan, Brayden Schilling and Beau Baker have 19 points apiece. Blake Sieverding, Benny Meyer, Callan Messerich and Cameron O’Donnell have also reached double digits in points, and the Saints have 19 players with at least one point.
Dubuque goaltending leaders: Jack Leverton is 14-16-0 with a 3.60 goals against average and .883 save percentage. Colton Stoll and Connor Sheehy have played back-up roles for Dubuque.
Double duty: Dubuque also qualified for the junior varsity state tournament after posting a 22-9-1 record for the fourth seed in the six-team field. The Saints face the fifth-seeded Des Moines Capitals at 10:45 a.m. today for the right to play top-seeded Kansas City in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 3 Des Moines Oak Leafs play No. 6 Quad City for the right to play No. 2 Omaha in the semis. The championship game takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Pucks & books: Dubuque’s Beau Baker, Jacob Noonan, Cameron O’Donnell and John Pellegrino earned the MHSHL President’s Senior Academic Achievement Award for carrying grade point averages of 3.5 or higher. Nearly two dozen Saints received the Academic Achievement Award for posting GPAs of 3.0 or higher. They include: Theo Baumer, Bryce Bechen, Korbin Deutsch, Jackson Heacock, Liam Henry, Wyatt Kluesner, Cody Kruser, Jack Leverton, Callan Messerich, Benny Meyer, CJ Mueller, Gavin Nethery, Michael Puls, Joseph Ross, Nico Ruiz, Sammy Ruiz, Blaise Seghers, Xander Sheehy, Blake Sieverding, Nikolai Sookochoff, Camdyn Spangler, Colton Stoll and Tyler White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.