This year’s Telegraph Herald All-Area Wrestling team is absolutely loaded.
And it was a hard team to earn a spot on. The TH coverage area had 42 total state medalists — 19 boys from each state plus four girls — and another 16 state qualifiers who didn’t reach the podium.
This group of 24 wrestlers averaged a third-place finish — 2.95 to be exact — at their respective state tournaments, as 13 reached the state finals and seven won championships.
Here is a capsule look at the wrestlers selected to the 2021 TH All-Area team:
LOWER WEIGHTS (106-132)
Aidan Noonan, Sr., Cascade — Noonan capped his career as the most dominant wrestler in Cascade history. He went 46-0 as a senior, winning the Iowa Class 1A 132-pound state title for his third consecutive championship. The University of Wyoming commit finished his career with a 182-6 record, 107 pins, and ended on a 133-match winning streak.
Chad Bellis, Sr., Dubuque Hempstead — A former Illinois state champion, his only losses came against the wrestlers who placed first and third at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament. He went 24-2 and finished as the state runner-up at 120 pounds after avenging his only loss of the regular season.
Dawson Bergan, Soph., Edgewood-Colesburg — Bergan went 44-8 this season, making his state tournament debut and finishing in sixth place at 113 pounds in Iowa Class 1A.
Rhett Koenig, Soph., Prairie du Chien — Koenig is 2-for-2 in his quest to become a four-time state champion, winning the WIAA Division 2 113-pound state title. He went 21-1 and helped the Blackhawks to a runner-up finish at the state dual tournament.
Lucas Sullivan, Soph., Mineral Point — Sullivan went 15-2 this season, finishing as the state runner-up at 113 pounds at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament. He also helped the Pointers to the state dual championship.
Tarrin Riley, Soph., Mineral Point — Riley suffered his first and only loss of the season in the WIAA Division 3 126-pound state final, finishing the year with a 15-1 record and helping the Pointers win a state dual title.
Brody Lee, Sr., Fennimore — Lee capped his senior season with a 12-1 record, finishing as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up at 132 pounds.
MIDDLE WEIGHTS (138-170)
Josiah Schaetzle, Soph., Dubuque Hempstead — Schaetzle was a revelation at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament, winning four of his six matches and placing fifth at 145 pounds. He finished the season 13-3.
Nick Hageman, Sr., Dyersville Beckman — Hageman posted a 36-4 mark, placing fourth in Iowa Class 1A at 145 pounds in his first trip to the state tournament.
Jadyn Peyton, Jr., West Delaware — Peyton was at his best in big matches this season, finishing 41-2 and placing third at 152 pounds in Iowa Class 2A.
Jared Voss, Sr., West Delaware — Voss suffered his first loss of the season in the state semifinals, settling for a fifth-place finish at 170 pounds in Iowa Class 2A. He went 40-2, helping the Hawks win their third straight state duals title and their second traditional tournament team championship in three seasons.
Nolan Springer, Sr., Mineral Point — Springer capped a 16-0 year with his second state championship, winning the 170-pound title at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament and helping the Pointers win the D-3 state duals.
Bradyn Saint, Sr., Prairie du Chien — Saint suffered his only loss of the year in the WIAA Division 2 170-pound state final, finishing as runner-up with a 19-1 record and helping the Blackhawks to a second-place finish at state duals.
UPPER WEIGHTS (182-285)
Wyatt Voelker, Jr., West Delaware — Voelker went 41-0 and dominated the field at the state tournament in winning the Iowa Class 2A 195-pound state championship. He helped the Hawks win their third straight state dual title and the traditional tournament team championship for the second time in three seasons.
Sawyer Nauman, Sr., Western Dubuque — Nauman became a two-time state medalist in his return to the sport, posting a 34-5 mark as a senior and placing fourth in Iowa Class 3A at 195 pounds.
Owen Huehnergarth, Jr., Dyersville Beckman — Huehnergarth opened some eyes at the state tournament, reaching the state semifinals and pinning the No. 1 seed twice. He finished the season 31-9 and placed fifth in Class 1A at 195 pounds.
Carson Petlon, Sr., West Delaware — Petlon ran the table this season, going 41-0 and winning the Iowa Class 2A 285-pound state title. He helped the Hawks win the traditional tournament team championship for the second time in three seasons and claim their third straight state duals title.
Mason Hughes, Sr., Mineral Point — Hughes went 15-2, claiming the WIAA Division 3 182-pound state title and helping the Pointers win the state dual championship.
Cal Dorota, Jr., Iowa-Grant/Highland — Dorota’s only loss came in the state finals. He finished the season 20-1 and the state runner-up at 182 pounds in WIAA Division 3.
Michael Douglas, Sr., Belmont/Platteville — Douglas continued his strong senior year with a third-place finish at 285 pounds in WIAA Division 2 and finished the year with a 15-1 record.
GIRLS
Samantha Spielbauer, Soph., Clayton Ridge — Spielbauer went 13-5 but was at her best at the IWCOA girls state tournament, pinning her way through five matches to win the 160-pound state championship.
Michaela Blume, Sr., Clayton Ridge — Blume went 17-4 this season and won five of her seven matches by fall at the IWCOA girls state tournament, placing fourth at 145 pounds.
Hannah Reel, Soph., Dubuque Senior — Reel was 13-2 this season with her only losses coming at the IWCOA girls state tournament. She reached the quarterfinals at 113 pounds, eventually finishing in seventh.
Alana Duggan, Jr., Dubuque Wahlert — Duggan is now a two-time state medalist after placing seventh at 138 pounds at the IWCOA girls state tournament. She finished 12-2 after suffering her first loss in the state quarterfinals.