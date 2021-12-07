Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the WaMaC Conference this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Steven Lueck (2nd season)
Last year — 14-9
Returning state qualifiers — Owen Huehnergarth (Sr., 195); Nick Schmidt (Sr., 126); Jason Koopman (Sr., 285); Nick Wulfekuhle (Jr., 182)
Returning starters — Ryan Funke (Jr., 170); Conner Grover (Sr., 160)
Outlook — The Trailblazers’ four returning state qualifiers are the most in program history, and provide a reason for optimism in the wrestling room — especially coming off the football program’s trip to the state semifinals. That returning experience will be a strength for Beckman this year, but depth could be an issue in some dual meets. Huehnergarth placed fifth at state last year, knocking off the top seed twice on his way to the medal stand. Funke and Grover both qualified for districts last year.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Colton Feller
Last year — 3-13
Returning starters — Levi Livermore (Sr., 126); Ivan Martin (Sr., 138); Sam Thines (Soph., 152); Ben Thines (Sr., 170); Jackson Van Keuren (Soph., 220)
Other returning veterans — Ethan Henson (Soph., 145/152)
Promising newcomers — Tate Martin (Fr.); Pryce Schueller (Fr.); Spencer Martin (Fr.); Cameron Tracy (Soph.)
Outlook — The Cardinals do not have a returning state qualifier, but have a talented group in the light and middle weights that should help make the team more competitive in dual meets. Ivan Martin is Maquoketa’s lone returning district qualifier after going 24-20 last season.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Jeff Voss (27th season, 447-123-1)
Last year — 19-0; Iowa Class 2A state dual champion, Class 2A traditional tournament team champion
Returning state qualifiers — Brayden Maury (Soph., 106); Carson Less (Jr., 120); Blake Engel (Sr., 128); Logan Peyton (Jr., 152); Jadyn Peyton (Sr., 160); Kyle Cole (Sr., 170); Wyatt Voelker (Sr., 220)
Other returning veterans — Isaac Fettkether (Sr., 160-195); Will Ward (Soph., 182); Carson Turnis (Soph., 138/145)
Promising newcomers — Cameron Guether (Jr., 285); Brady Schaul (Jr., 160); Brent Yonkovic (Fr., 138); Jax Miller (Fr., 126)
Outlook — The Hawks have been the title contender for years and this season appears to be no different with seven returning state qualifiers. Leading that group is Voelker, a three-time state medalist who went 42-0 last year to win the 195-pound state title. Maury, Less, Engel, Logan Peyton and Jadyn Peyton stood on the medal stand last year. Cole missed last year with injury, but qualified in 2019. Jadyn Peyton will be seeking his fourth trip to state; Less and Engel will be aiming for their third. West Delaware has plenty of depth in its wrestling room, and a 17-member freshman class has infused new talent into the new program.