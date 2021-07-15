Pat Weber appreciates the history of semi-pro baseball in Dubuque County perhaps as well as anyone, and he wants to preserve the game as much as possible.
That’s why, as one of the organizers for the 75th annual Cascade American Legion Post 528 Tournament, Weber insisted a few old-school elements return for the historic tournament. Organizers required all 17 teams in the field to submit a closed 18-man roster in advance of the event, and the Cascade Legends will participate in the tournament, which has been billed as “Iowa’s Oldest and Greatest at the Beautiful American Legion Park.”
The tournament opens Friday with the host Reds facing Holy Cross at 7 p.m., followed by Placid vs. Worthington. The consolation and championship games are scheduled for July 30.
“If you follow semi-pro baseball lately, it’s gotten to where a lot of teams are just putting together the best available players and using a town’s name,” said Weber, 55, an inductee into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame last weekend. “With a closed roster, you take a little more ownership in the team you’re putting on the field. You know who you’re going to face and almost guestimate which pitchers you’re going to face.
“The other side of it is, if a really good team loses in the first round and three of their players couldn’t make it, you could guarantee you’d see them on some other team later in the tournament. And that pushes out guys who have been with their team all year. The closed rosters are important in helping semi-pro baseball survive.”
Weber, who managed the Reds for 25 seasons, pitched for the team when it posted a remarkable 582-73 record and won 56 tournament titles over a 10-year period. Several players from those squads in the late 1990s and early 2000s will play for the Cascade Legends in the tournament.
The Legends play Monticello at noon Sunday in the opening round.
“That game’s probably getting as much buzz as anything surrounding the tournament,” said Weber, who plans to pitch in the tournament. “A lot of those guys from that team could probably still be playing semi-pro baseball right now.”
The closed roster and addition of the Legends to the field aren’t the only highlights of the 75th annual tournament, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the American Legion. Team prize money has doubled to $750 for first place, $400 for second, $250 for third and $100 for fourth. The tournament includes attendance prizes of $1,000 on finals night, $500 on semifinals night and $75 each game during the first two rounds.
“We take a lot of pride in our tournament,” current Cascade manager Bryce Simon said. “It means a lot to us that people talk about it and really want to win it every summer because of our field, the atmosphere and everything we have to offer. With it being the 75th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the Legion, it makes it that much more meaningful.
“We’d love to win it just as much as the other 16 teams in it this year.”
This isn’t the first time Cascade celebrated a tournament anniversary in style. During the 50th annual tournament, the Reds supplied wooden bats for each team to use.
“At that time, the aluminum bats were minus-5 (in length-to-weight ratio) and they were like having a weapon in your hands,” Weber said. “I liked going to wood because, as a pitcher, I knew it would extend my career. But it also brought it back to being a real game, instead of seeing all these slow-pitch softball scores.
“Sure, the power numbers went down a lot that year. It takes a while to learn how to hit with wood. But, what I take a lot of pride in is, after we used wooden bats that tournament, people started to see the value in using wooden bats and they switched, too. We were ahead of the curve and trend-setters.”
Shortly after that 50th anniversary tournament, the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League permanently switched to wooden bats. The Iowa Valley League, based in the Cedar Rapids area, also followed the Reds’ lead.