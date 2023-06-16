It didn’t take long for Liam Kilfoil to develop an on-ice chemistry with one of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ top returning players for next season.
Kilfoil, a 17-year-old center from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, signed a United States Hockey League tender agreement with the Saints this spring to guarantee a roster spot in the fall. And, during the team’s open camp this week at Dubuque Ice Arena, he has been skating on a line with veteran Jake Sondreal, who will likely serve as a captain next season.
“It’s awesome to play with a guy like him at camp, because he makes you feel a lot more comfortable right away,” said Kilfoil, the first player to sign a tender in the eight-year tenure of Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson. “He’s so good at helping you with all areas of the game. He’s been awesome.
“It’s been a great experience so far. We got down here a day early to tour the city, and I’ve been impressed by everything I’ve seen. I know I have a lot of work to do in the gym this summer so I’m ready to play against 20-year-olds, but I’m really excited.”
Kilfoil recorded nine goals and 18 points in 25 games with the Salisbury School in Connecticut this season while playing against players as old as 19. Prior to the prep school season, he put up 16 goals and 36 points in 25 games for the Buffalo Regals 16U AAA program.
The camp attracted roughly 160 players from all over the world to Dubuque this week. That includes nearly three dozen players, like Kilfoil, from the 2007 birth year.
“We’ve done really well in the (USHL Futures) draft with the ‘06s last year and the ‘07s this year because of the work (scouts) Dan Shrader and Trevor Edwards have done,” Larsson said. “A lot of those guys from those draft classes are some of the best players here, which is a good sign for the future. Obviously, playing well at camp is a lot different than the USHL regular season, but we do have some tough decisions to make with those younger guys.”
While the majority of them will return to Midget or high school hockey in the fall, the camp offers a glimpse into their longer-range futures in the game.
Cooper Dennis, a center from Ithaca, N.Y., who accumulated 53 goals and 113 points in 75 games for the Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA squad this season, knew very little about the organization when the Saints selected him in the second round of the Futures Draft.
“There are tons of great people here, and I love it,” Dennis said. “The town is great, and the people are really friendly. Being here makes me appreciate being drafted by Dubuque even more. It motivates you to work harder so you can be a part of it. I know I have to earn it to be here.
“It’s great experience to be playing against older, faster guys here at camp. I know that’s what’s ahead of me, so getting used to it now is only going to help.”
Dryden Allen, a right-shot defenseman from Niagara Falls, Ontario, also did a little homework on the organization before arriving in camp. Dubuque selected him in the 11th round of the Phase II draft after he recorded two goals and 24 points in 36 games for the Southern Tier Admirals U16 AAA team this season.
“We set up a phone call before the draft to kind of get to know the people in the organization and got to know a bit more after the draft, but I was excited to get out here and see it in person,” Allen said. “It definitely meets the expectations I had.
“I’m still undecided about next year, but I wanted to come out here, perform as well as I can and hopefully open some eyes. There are definitely some bigger bodies here, but as long as you’re not afraid to compete, you should be good.”
Luke Brierley, a second-round selection in the Futures Draft, posted two goals and 11 points in 15 games at the 15U AAA level for the powerhouse Chicago Mission program. The Barrington, Ill., native said it took a while to get used to the pace and the competitive nature of camp.
“You learn a lot from the older guys who have been to camps before,” he said. “Everybody is finishing checks and doing everything they can to make the team, and you have to adapt to that. But it’s great experience and it gives you an idea what you have to work on.
“I know I have to get bigger and stronger and work on basically everything so, when I do get here, I can make an impact. I had to get used to the pace, but it’s been a blast.”
The camp concludes with an all-star game at 10:30 a.m. today.