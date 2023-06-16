Saints Camp
Liam Kilfoil plays for Team Benning during the Dubuque Fighting Saints main camp at Dubuque Ice Arena. Klifoil signed a pre-draft tender with the United States Hockey League team this spring.

It didn’t take long for Liam Kilfoil to develop an on-ice chemistry with one of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ top returning players for next season.

Kilfoil, a 17-year-old center from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, signed a United States Hockey League tender agreement with the Saints this spring to guarantee a roster spot in the fall. And, during the team’s open camp this week at Dubuque Ice Arena, he has been skating on a line with veteran Jake Sondreal, who will likely serve as a captain next season.