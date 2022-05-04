Blake Bechen bet on himself to earn the kind of opportunity he received Tuesday afternoon.
The Youngstown Phantoms selected the 5-foot-10, 160-pound forward from Dubuque in the ninth round, 132nd overall, in the United States Hockey League Draft.
“It didn’t matter that much to me who drafted me, I just wanted to have the opportunity to play in the USHL,” Bechen said. “Obviously, Youngstown drafted me, so I’m super grateful for that. They want me to come into camp, showcase my talent and see if I have a shot at making the team this year. I’m going to give it everything I have.”
Bechen starred for the Dubuque Saints during the 2019-20 Midwest High School Hockey League season and recorded 20 goals and 65 points in 28 regular-season games. He also helped Dubuque advance to the semifinals of USA Hockey’s National High School Tournament in Omaha, Neb.
This season, Bechen played for the Fox Motors 16U team in Michigan. He contributed four goals, 20 points and 18 penalty minutes in 21 games.
“I was very grateful for the opportunity to go up there, especially since it was kind of a last-minute thing that all came together within a couple of days,” Bechen said. “I had a great time playing for the high school team in Dubuque last year, and, obviously, we had an unbelievable run to the national tournament. But I felt like I needed to play against better competition this season.
“It was a great opportunity playing against great kids every game. And it was a great opportunity to showcase myself for scouts, because there were scouts at pretty much every game we played.”
Bechen became the second Dubuque-trained player to be taken in the USHL Draft in as many seasons. The Fighting Saints selected Andrew King in the 11th round, 157th overall, last season after he skated for the Neponset Valley River Rats 18U team.
King contributed four goals and 11 points in 46 games for the Cranbrook Bucks of the British Columbia Hockey League this season.