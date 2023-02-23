It has been a lifelong dream for Heath Poppy to reach the 1,000-point milestone, and the Shullsburg junior achieved it with his father, Pete, as his coach last Friday night against Potosi.
Poppy, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week needed 14 points to surpass the millennium mark, and he did so during the first half of play. He ended the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block.
“I was full of mixed emotions after I got it,” Poppy said. “I was excited, and then they took a time out so I could be acknowledged and the emotions definitely got to me. My dad has been coaching me since the third grade, so to do it with him by my side is something I will never forget.”
Poppy is the lone returning starter for the Miners, who finished the season with four wins last year. This season, he has helped lead Shullsburg to a current 10-14 record.
“Heath is really a jack of all trades,” Shullsburg coach Pete Poppy said. “He is a quiet leader, and everyone looks to him on both ends of the floor. He’s a prime example of how if you put in the work, good things happen.
Heath Poppy has taken on the offensive load for the team, and has scored 30 or more points in five of the last seven games.
“I know that I am looked at to put up points this year,” he said. “When I am being face guarded or doubled, then I have to be able to find that open guy.”
He is also averaging 9.7 rebounds per game, which leads the Six Rivers West Conference, to go along with 21 points per game and 3.9 assists per game.
“Heath has worked so hard at his game that he has developed a strong skill set,” Pete Poppy said. “No matter what the defense tries to take away from him, he still finds a way to make something happen, either for himself or a teammate.”
Heath has one older brother who is a senior, and two younger brothers in middle school who all play basketball.
“Heath is a great role model and as his dad, I’m really proud of him,” Pete said. “His younger brothers are managers on the team, and they see what he does and the work he puts in. He always has a basketball in his hands.”
Heath Poppy, who has been playing AAU basketball since the third grade, said Friday night’s game against Potosi was extra special to him.
“Their player, Gavin (Wunderlin), who was also up for the Athlete of the Week, and I were teammates in AAU, and he got his 1,000th point the same week I did,” he said. “It was pretty cool for him to be there when I scored mine.”
Heath said now that he has achieved the 1,000-point mark, he is setting his goals on becoming Shullsburg’s all-time leading scorer.
“It’s something to work toward,” he said.
Just as he succeeds on the basketball court, his work ethic carries over into the classroom.
“He’s a great student, and he has a good chance of being the valedictorian next year,” Pete Poppy said. “He works just as hard at his academics as he does with basketball. Even though I’m his dad, I still think he’s the type of kid that every coach wants to have on their team.”
