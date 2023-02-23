Basketball

Shullsburg’s Heath Poppy drives the basket during a game this season. Poppy, the Telegraph Herald High School Athlete of the Week, recently surpassed 1,000 points for his career.

 Thomas Gunnell/Republican Journal

It has been a lifelong dream for Heath Poppy to reach the 1,000-point milestone, and the Shullsburg junior achieved it with his father, Pete, as his coach last Friday night against Potosi.

Poppy, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week needed 14 points to surpass the millennium mark, and he did so during the first half of play. He ended the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.