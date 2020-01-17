EPWORTH, Iowa — The wrestling series between Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior has been fairly lopsided.
That doesn’t mean the dual doesn’t have excitement — and plenty of emotion.
Seven different Bobcats won by fall, and Western Dubuque won 12 of 14 bouts to claim a 59-6 victory over the Rams on Thursday at Western Dubuque High School.
It was the 40th meeting between the schools, dating to 1966. Western Dubuque now leads the series, 33-7.
“We can’t overlook these guys,” said Western Dubuque’s Jared Cordes, who delivered a win over Senior’s Carter Elliott in one of the night’s marquee matches. “We overlooked (Cedar Rapids) Xavier last week; we can’t do that again. We have to keep our head driving forward straight through these guys.”
But there were still plenty of tense moments. The teams were deducted five combined team points for unsportsmanlike conduct — three for Senior and two for Western Dubuque.
“I am absolutely embarrassed,” Senior coach Joe Connolly said after the match.
The Bobcats (12-5, 4-1 Mississippi Valley Conference) bolted out to a 12-0 lead before the dual was even 90 seconds old.
Western Dubuque’s Tanner Gaul pinned Senior’s Tyler Smith in just 14 seconds at 113 pounds, and Ben Schueller followed with a fall in 1:13 over Hannah Reel at 120.
“We want to wrestle,” WD coach Paul Cleary said. “There’s only a month left in the season and we enjoy every opportunity we can to compete. It’s always great to compete against local schools with great coaches and great people.”
Senior’s Frankie Cretsinger won a 12-8 decision over Corbin Collins-Patzner at 126.
Joseph Simon won by forfeit at 132, and eighth-ranked Cordes won a 5-2 decision over Elliott at 138 to push WD’s lead to 20-2.
Luke Busch gave the Rams a needed spark at 145 — at the expense of his cousin. Trailing, 14-4, late in the third period, Busch reversed Western Dubuque’s Trent Busch and got the pin with 18 seconds left.
Levi Burds pinned Beau Healey in 2:33 at 152 pounds and Tony Lyon won a 3-1 decision over Simon Benson at 160 as the Bobcats stretched their lead to 28-7.
No. 9-ranked Carter Kluesner followed with a pin in 61 seconds over Jack Smith, and top-ranked Jake Hosch earned a dominant 17-1 technical fall over DaShawn Tigges at 182.
The Bobcats finished off the dual with a flourish. Sawyer Nauman won a 15-3 major decision over Jon Flanagan at 195, Joe Loffa pinned Neil Butler in 1:59 at 220, and 10th-ranked Jonathan Savolt pinned Spencer Palm in 0:37 at 285.
“I like to watch my teammates go first. I get pumped up, especially by Jake and Carter and the guys in front of me. It really gets me going,” Savolt said. “In the upper weights we roll. We have some tough guys up there and we just roll through people.”
WD’s Jagger McCool won a major decision over Senior’s Christian Kemp at 106 in the final bout of the night.