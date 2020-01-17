News in your town

New Mets manager Beltrán out amid sign-stealing scandal

Local officials announce 4-day celebration tied to MLB game at Field of Dreams

Local & area roundup: No. 3 Duhawk wrestlers dominate No. 17 Dutch

USHL: Fighting Saints host Waterloo twice this weekend

Sports in brief: Warrant issued for Browns' Beckham Jr.

Girls prep basketball: Wahlert sets record in win over WD

Prep wrestling: Bobcats leave little doubt in dual with Senior

Girls prep basketball: Wahlert sets record in win over WD

Boys prep basketball: Top-ranked Cubans stay perfect in win over No. 3 Darlington

Local officials announce 4-day celebration tied to MLB game at Field of Dreams

Sports in brief: Zion to make debut later this month

Mets stay silent on new manager Carlos Beltrán's future

College basketball roundup: No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row over Iowa State

College basketball: Pioneers stumble vs. Pointers

Tagliabue, NFL Films' Sabol headed to Hall of Fame