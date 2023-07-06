06222023-wahlertvswdsoftball5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber connects for a home run during a June 22 game against Western Dubuque. Tauber and the Golden Eagles open the Iowa Class 3A regional tournament today at home.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Wahlert could get used to this.

And with the current makeup of the roster, the Golden Eagles may just be regional favorites for the next few years.

Recommended for you