Dubuque Wahlert could get used to this.
And with the current makeup of the roster, the Golden Eagles may just be regional favorites for the next few years.
Wahlert opens its postseason run today and is seeking its second consecutive trip to the state tournament and the program’s third overall.
West Delaware is on the other side of the regional bracket and hopes to deny the Eagles after Wahlert rallied to beat the Hawks in last season’s regional final.
All regional games start at 7 p.m. unless noted. Here is a capsule look at the regional tournament, with statistics courtesy of Bound:
CLASS 3A REGION 7
Today’s quarterfinals — North Fayette Valley at Dubuque Wahlert, 5 p.m.; Crestwood at Waukon; West Delaware at Solon; Anamosa at Monticello
Saturday’s semifinals — North Fayette Valley/Wahlert winner vs. Waukon/Crestwood winner at Wahlert, 5 p.m.; West Delaware/Solon winner vs. Anamosa/Monticello winner at Solon
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners at highest ranked team
Wahlert offensive leaders — Julia Roth (.505, 56 hits, 32 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs, 53 RBIs); Ruth Tauber (.470, 55 hits, 64 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases); Tierani Teslow (.423, 52 hits, 21 runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 38 RBIs); Kylie Sieverding (.324, 34 hits, 33 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 11 RBIs, 19 stolen bases); Anna Roling (.316, 37 hits, 22 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs); Addison Klein (.302, 32 hits, 13 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 24 RBIs); Sadie Schultz (.282, 29 hits, 27 runs, 7 doubles, 4 home runs, 36 RBIs); Bailey Welu (.254, 29 hits, 6 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 19 RBIs)
Wahlert pitching leaders — Julia Roth (11-3, 2 saves, 1.95 ERA, 100 2/3 innings, 72 strikeouts, 28 walks); Tierani Teslow (11-4, 1 save, 2.95 ERA, 83 innings, 70 strikeouts, 29 walks); Anna Roling (5-1, 2.35 ERA, 47 2/3 innings, 29 strikeouts, 16 walks)
West Delaware offensive leaders — Hayley Vaske (.476, 60 hits, 28 runs, 11 doubles, 6 home runs, 42 RBIs); Alivia Schulte (.452, 61 hits, 35 runs, 1 double, 15 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Evangeline Ward (.347, 41 hits, 22 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 20 RBIs); Vedah Langel (.333, 37 hits, 18 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 27 RBIs); Susie Funke (.320, 39 hits, 2 runs, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 31 RBIs)
West Delaware pitching leaders — Claire Ridenour (11-18, 3.56 ERA, 196 2/3 innings, 69 strikeouts, 51 walks); Maleah Demmer (1-0, 4.85 ERA, 21 2/3 innings, 13 strikeouts, 12 walks); Ava Hartman (1-0, 3.05 ERA, 18 1/3 innings, 17 strikeouts, 18 walks)
Outlook — Wahlert (28-8) is 4-0 against North Fayette Valley over the last 10 years, but the teams have not met since the 2019 season. Wahlert averages 7.9 runs per game while allowing just 2.9. The Eagles are batting .344 as a team with a 2.35 ERA. North Fayette Valley averages 6.8 runs with a .346 team average and allows 6.2 runs with a 6.32 team ERA. Wahlert won the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championship outright and is looking to add consecutive regional championships to the program’s previous one from 2009 — the last time the team won an MVC title. The Eagles have won seven of their last eight games entering regionals. They beat potential regional final opponents West Delaware (9-1) and Monticello (7-6) at the West Delaware Tournament on June 16-17. Wahlert has not faced either potential semifinal opponent or Solon. West Delaware (16-22) averages 5.4 runs for and 5.0 against. The Hawks hit .333 as a team and have a team ERA of 3.61. Solon averages 7.1 runs and allows 3.7 with a .309 team average. The Spartans sport a 2.46 team ERA. Solon owns a 14-11 edge over West Delaware since 2011, but the Hawks swept this season’s WaMaC Conference doubleheader, 8-7 and 10-7, on June 26. West Delaware is just 1-5 since then. Solon and Wahlert are the only teams in the bracket that West Delaware has faced this season.