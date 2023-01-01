Blake Bechen walked through the tunnel and onto the rink at Dubuque Ice Arena hundreds of times before Thursday night.
But this felt different. Way different.
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward returned to his hometown as a member of the Youngstown Phantoms for the first time in his United States Hockey League career. He contributed one shot on goal and plenty of feistiness in a 5-1 victory over the Fighting Saints to begin a three-game road trip that included stops in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo — two more arenas he visited frequently while starring for the Dubuque youth and high school teams.
“It definitely brought back a lot of memories, and it felt even better getting the win,” Bechen, who will turn 18 on Jan. 25, said Thursday night. “It meant a lot to me to see a lot of familiar faces in the crowd and feel their support. I appreciate it all.
“I wasn’t really nervous about coming back here and playing. I was more excited to have the opportunity, because it’s so much fun to come back home and play in front of everyone. I just try to stay even-keeled and not too nervous. You don’t want to be so nervous you’re gripping your stick so tight you can’t play your game.”
Listed on the pre-game line chart as the Phantoms’ extra forward, Bechen drew into the starting lineup to the delight of the estimated 400 fans who specifically came to see him. The game drew 2,336 fans.
“I really don’t think the moment was too big for him, because he is such an even-keeled kid,” Phantoms coach Ryan Ward said. “As a young guy in this league, it can be hard, but Blake has done a great job of learning from the older players and stepping in where he can. He’s really taken advantage of the ice time he’s earned.
“On our team, you get what you earn, because that’s how you develop the most confidence. Blake has been a sponge with a great attitude, and he always comes prepared. We’re excited about the future of Blake, and, as the season goes on, he’ll grab a bigger and bigger role.”
Bechen began the season by playing every other game but has become more of a fixture in the lineup in recent weeks. He has contributed two goals, seven points, eight penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 19 games.
Bechen starred for the Dubuque Saints as a sophomore during the 2020-21 Midwest High School Hockey League season and recorded 20 goals and 65 points in 28 regular-season games. He also helped Dubuque advance to the semifinals of USA Hockey’s National High School Tournament in Omaha, Neb.
Last season, Bechen skated for the Fox Motors 16U team in Michigan and contributed four goals, 20 points and 18 penalty minutes in 21 games. That prompted the Phantoms to select him in the ninth round, 132nd overall, in the USHL Draft.
He made the roster out of training camp and has added a few inches in height and more muscle in the weight room to ease the transition to competing with and against older and bigger players.
“It’s not as much a matter of being a better player as it is feeling more comfortable with the pace of play and the speed of the game,” Bechen said. “It takes a while to adjust and see you have time to make plays instead of getting the puck and throwing it right away. I feel like I’m settling into the league pretty well, but I know I still have a lot of work ahead of me.”
Bechen’s biggest contributions on Thursday night came from his energy. And he didn’t mind mixing it up with players from the team he watched while growing up in Dubuque.
“I like that element of the game,” Bechen said. “If I’m playing well, I like to do that stuff. Obviously, if you’re not playing well, you don’t want to be chirping because they’ll throw it right back at you. It motivates you to play better, and it can get the other team off its game.
“I’ll play that way against any team. It didn’t have anything to do with Dubuque. It’s how I can establish myself in the league and with this team. That’s my individual goal for this season. As a team, it should be everyone’s goal to win the Clark Cup, and I think we have the kind of team that can do it.”
